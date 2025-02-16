Notable College Basketball Analyst Criticizes Kansas After Loss to Utah
Kansas basketball's struggles this season have caught the attention of national analysts, and CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein didn’t hold back after the Jayhawks’ 74-67 loss to Utah on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.
“Kansas hasn’t been vintage Kansas since before the 2023 NCAA Tournament. That’s almost two years ago,” Rothstein posted on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the game.
The Jayhawks’ loss dropped them to 17-8 overall and 8-6 in Big 12 play, further highlighting their brutal inconsistency so far in 2024-25.
Kansas tied the game at 60 with just over four minutes to play, but Utah outscored them 14-7 down the stretch, taking advantage of Kansas’ defensive breakdowns and poor rebounding.
Head coach Bill Self also expressed his frustration after the game, criticizing both the team’s lack of execution and his own performance in preparing the squad.
While Kansas has shown flashes of their usual dominance this season, Rothstein’s comments point to a larger trend. The Jayhawks, who have been a perennial powerhouse under Self’s leadership, have not consistently met their high standards since their early exit in the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
With a tough Big 12 schedule ahead and tournament play looming, Kansas will need to quickly rediscover their form if they hope to shake off recent struggles and make a deep run in March.