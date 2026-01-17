Notable Quotes From Bill Self Following Kansas’ Win Over Baylor

Kansas defeated Baylor 80-62 on Friday to improve to 3-2 in conference play. After the game, head coach Bill Self spoke to the media and offered some thoughtful responses. Here is what the Hall of Famer had to say following the victory.

On how Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga played together:

"Yeah, well, I think one reason why Flory looked good was also because of Melvin. But those guys, they were great. Both of them were great. They're 22-of-27, and the rest of the starters are 5-of-25, and we still won semi-handedly, but they were both terrific. I thought that's the best game Flory has had in a while, maybe all year."

On if the team looks more comfortable with Peterson lately;

"I think the last week, obviously, the last two games, it has, for sure. I didn't feel that at UCF. Whenever Darryn can score, I could be off on my numbers a little bit, TCU and UCF, if I'm not mistaken, 23 and 17 in the first halfs, and Melvin scored three. In the second half. Melvin had 36. It was like Melvin needed him to be out of the game in order to do it, and I don't think he feels that anymore."

On the team coming out with intensity:

"I thought we played with great intensity, but I thought our execution was better tonight than it was against Iowa State. I really thought we moved the ball. What did we have, four turnovers? And the ball moved, for the most part. When we didn't score there in the first half, we got the ball to the cup. 44 did a great job of altering, but I actually thought we got the ball where it needed to go for the most part, most possessions."

On why Peterson exited the game in the second half:

"Well, when he asked to come out, it was done. What was that, the 16-minute mark? So I told him, you're going back in, and he did go back in, but he asked to come right back out after he went in."

On Jayden Dawson's end-of-first-half 3-pointer:

"I thought that was the biggest shot of the game, because we were down one, weren't we? When he made the shot? I thought it ws great to see Jayden get in there and knock one down."

On the upcoming game against Colorado:

"We haven't taken our act on the road, really, and been very good. So, we won at NC State, and we weren't great. And of course, lost in Orlando and Morgantown. So, this week is another two games. It's a great opportunity to go and try to play well away from home. And even though, home-court doesn't guarantee anything, it is different playing in this building when you know guys are so confident playing."

On if Kohl Rosario will ever re-enter the regular rotation:

"The way that I see it right now, we're playing better playing less guys. Not being negative, but if our rotation is seven, if Elmarko and Jamari are playing well. When Jamari got his second foul, we put Jayden in, and that turned out to be a good thing. So, I want everybody to play, but the bottom line is we got to win games. The nonconference is opportunities for guys to have a chance to kind of earn their way, and Kohl's got the best attitude and everything. By no means are we giving up on him, or is he not part of our future. None of that stuff. But right now, our team's performing better, I think, with the shorter rotation."