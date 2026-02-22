What Kansas HC Bill Self Said After Cincinnati Upset the Jayhawks

No. 8 Kansas was upset by Cincinnati at home on Saturday, falling 84-68 to the Bearcats in Allen Fieldhouse. It was the Jayhawks' fourth loss in conference play and undoubtedly their most disappointing of the regular season.



After the game, head coach Bill Self was rightfully frustrated with his team's effort and performance. Here are all of the notable quotes the Hall of Famer made in his media appearance:

Feb 7, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self looks on during introductions prior to a game against the Arizona Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On the team's defensive performance:

"Well, we were just awful today defensively, and then they were great. I mean, they played great. Their bigs dominated, and their guards, and we didn't pressure them. They got where they wanted to. So it was a combination of defensive rebounding, their guards basically getting where they wanted to go, but their bigs, they destroyed us."

On being outrebounded by double digits:

"I'd say they were more aggressive, they were more physical, and we played soft."

On Melvin Council Jr.'s "bad energy" comments after the game:

"You didn't ask him? There wasn't bad energy, but I don't think that we were as enthusiastic. I don't think we were as energetic. I don't think what he said is necessarily maybe the right phrase, but certainly, I could feel it too. I could feel it was a lot like the Utah game, to be honest with you."

On Flory Bidunga saying KU should have respected the opponent more:

"I'm not going to buy that s***, okay? So, respecting opponents more? Maybe coming out with the same energy that you have against Arizona and other people would be equal respect. We didn't do that today, but don't make something out of nothing, because no team is on point and at a 10 every game of the season, regardless if you're playing home or away. So I'm not buying that. We respected the opponent, but the bottom line is, we didn't bring it as a unit from an energy standpoint, like you got to when they're good. I mean, they're obviously good. We played an NCAA Tournament team today, there's no doubt about that. They've had their moments this season where they've been inconsistent and not as good, but they were great today."

On Darryn Peterson's performance:

"I didn't think anybody played well today, so I'd certainly include all our players in that. The thing about it is, we can chop it up however much we want to, but the defensive intensity from everybody was lacking. And sometimes we look at guys to see how effective they are based on their offensive numbers, and I didn't think that we did anything to cause any type of rhythm adjustments, or anything like that that ever made them feel uncomfortable."

On why Cincinnati's defense is "elite:"

"It is elite. It was great. Their length, they protect the rim. Those shots that Melvin makes a lot of times, it's a little different shooting over 7-2 and 6-11 like that. So yeah, I thought they did a good job, for the most part, keeping the ball out of the paint. They did a good job on Darryn, and obviously, our ball and body movement and things like that wasn't very good. I thought they did a really good job of switching. They didn't switch defenses, but they gave a different look out of timeouts. Even though it was still man-to-man, they made it look like it was a zone. We didn't handle that very well, even though we said, 'Just run what we tell you.' We were surprised that they were in zone, but they were only in zone for one pass. So we could have done a much better job out of timeouts, too."

On the message to his team for Big Monday:

"We'll meet tomorrow. We'll meet tomorrow at two, and go over it. And things happen, and we got to stay together. I think that we will, without question, they're great kids. But we weren't competitive today. And the message is, 'If you can't make other people play poorly, no matter where you're playing, it could be a long afternoon or evening,' and that's exactly what happened. We didn't do anything to get them out of rhythm."

On Peterson playing for 32 minutes after playing just 18 last game:

"If we're going to grab a positive out of this today, yeah, let's go with that. So I actually thought that for the most part, he moved pretty well. But to me, playing is, did we pressure? I think he was out there, and I think that was great, but that's still not what I'm looking for from an entire team. Because when you're playing well, everything is connected. And we weren't connected today, as far as doing what we can do. Rebounders didn't rebound, how many balls were in our hands, two hands, and they come away with it? How many times did that happen? Five? And they come away points after we have the ball? You know, it just wasn't a very tough team today, like we're capable of being. So we'll get that hopefully mindset corrected real soon."