Three Observations From Kansas Basketball’s Dominant Win Over Baylor

Three days after drubbing Iowa State by 21 points in Allen Fieldhouse, the Kansas Jayhawks returned to the hardwood and did not miss a beat. KU defeated Baylor 80-62 in front of a packed crowd thanks to a dominant start and a near-flawless second half.



It was arguably the best game the Jayhawks have played all season, and it was encouraging to see them avoid a hangover from Tuesday night's exciting win. Here are three takeaways we gathered from the contest.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self yells out during the game against Baylor Bears inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 16, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Excellent Ball Security

Kansas turned the ball over just four times, the second-lowest mark of the season for the Jayhawks since the opener vs. Green Bay. Its ball security played a major role in the win, as it maximized possessions despite a subpar night from 3-point range and allowing 11 threes on the defensive end.



Although the team's 15 assists actually fell below its season average, it did not matter because the Jayhawks consistently created quality shots. Limiting turnovers like this could be important in order to sustain these strong offensive performances.

2. A Game of Runs

Bill Self's squad was not perfect all night, but it got off to an incredible start. The Jayhawks led 19-4 five minutes into the game before surrendering the lead late in the first half.



However, the team brought a 10-0 run into the second, turning a one-point deficit (37-36) into an 18-point lead just seven minutes into the final half. Baylor's 3-point variance allowed it to threaten the Jayhawks with a comeback, but they quickly responded with a run of their own. From there, the outcome was never truly in doubt.

1. Two Stars of the Show

While this was a collective team effort, Darryn Peterson and Flory Bidunga produced their best performance together this season. The duo combined for 59 of KU's 80 points on an absurd 22-for-27 shooting.



Peterson played just 23 minutes, likely due to his lingering cramping issue, yet still poured in a game-high 26 points on 11-for-13 shooting, including a perfect 9-for-9 on two-point attempts.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks back after scoring against Baylor Bears during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 16, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bidunga was everywhere on the floor, scoring 23 points on 11-for-14 shooting while adding 11 rebounds and five blocks. By our count, Bidunga caught about 1,000 alley-oops tonight, throwing down every dunk he possibly could.



It was a much-needed showing from the young duo, especially with the rest of the starting lineup combining for just 18 points on 5-for-25 shooting. KU will need more balanced contributions from the rest of its starters, but this outing showed how dangerous the Jayhawks can be when things eventually come together.