Rylan Griffen Commits to Kansas
The good news just keeps coming for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks. After securing commitments from AJ Storr and Zeke Mayo, Kansas landed perhaps the biggest fish left in the transfer portal in Alabama sophomore guard Rylan Griffen.
In about 26 minutes of playing time per game last season for the Crimson Tide, Griffen averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. The biggest plus side is his long range shooting ability, nailing three pointers at a 39.2% clip last season on the way to a Final Four berth with Alabama. In fact, Griffen took 189 of his 291 shots from three-point land last season and will help in opening up the Kansas offense for Hunter Dickinson and the others on the perimeter.
But he’s not only a good shooter. At six-foot-five, he can also take his man off the dribble, the threat of the three pointer opening up a drive to the hole where he converts nearly two-thirds of the time. He can also do this because of his speed. Griffen was regarded as one of the fastest players on Alabama last year and will add to this Kansas team in transition and on defense.
NBA scouts like his potential on the defensive end with his quick bursts and his ability to get into passing lanes and around screens. A combination of Griffen and Dajuan Harris could be a one-two defensive guard lineup that Kansas hasn’t seen the equivalent of in a long time.
Rylan Griffen didn’t wilt in the brightest of spotlights. Alabama’s run in the NCAA Tournament came to a close in their fifth game against eventual champion UConn, but Griffen averaged 12.4 points per game in the tourney and had an especially effective game in the Tide’s upset win over one seed North Carolina. In that game, Griffen scored 19 points on five of eight shooting from deep. He also snatched four rebounds in that Sweet Sixteen matchup. In the Elite Eight game against Clemson, Griffen canned three of six from deep and ended with 13 points.
At Kansas, he will get plenty of opportunities to score, and as mentioned before, his ability to shoot from deep will open up the court to everyone. This is a massive get for the Jayhawks as they try to make everyone forget about the 2023-24 season as quickly as possible.
It seems like Bill Self is at the head of that line as he has secured three pure shooters in the transfer portal.