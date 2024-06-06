Shakeel Moore commits to Kansas Jayhawks Basketball
On the same day that the Kansas Jayhawks announced the loss of key reserve Elmarko Jackson to an injury, Bill Self got some good news with the commitment of one of their recent hot targets in Mississippi State Bulldogs transfer guard Shakeel Moore.
Moore spent a single year at NC State before heading to Mississippi State for the past three seasons. Last year, he averaged 7.9 points on 46.8% shooting (36.3% 3P) in 23.5 minutes per game. He started in 22 of 33 games, serving a key role in the rotation for the Bulldogs. He was particularly adept at turning defense into offense, which was something that Kansas could have used more of last season.
Kansas was reportedly recruiting Moore heavily before the injury to Jackson, but the loss of the sophomore guard seems to have accelerated the timeline. It's unclear exactly what type of role he will play on the team next season. But given the depth issues amid injuries last season, the Jayhawks will definitely not turn down the extra contributor. And considering the loss of a staunch perimeter defender in Kevin McCullar, Moore may get more run than his initial scoring numbers would indicate.
Moore has a single year of eligibility remaining, which he will use this season. His addition brings the Jayhawks to 12 total scholarship players with one spot open. However, Kansas still needs to vacate a scholarship as a result of the self-imposed punishments from the IARP case. It's unclear if they will do that this season or next season, given the hole left by the loss of Jackson.