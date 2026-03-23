Social Media Reacts to St. John’s Stunning Buzzer-Beater to Beat Kansas
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In what was nearly an unbelievable comeback attempt, Kansas tied its second-round NCAA Tournament game against St. John's at 65 apiece with a pair of Darryn Peterson free throws with 13 seconds to go. The Jayhawks, who trailed by as many as 14 in the second half, appeared headed for a blowout loss before they fiercely rallied back.
But after KU came all the way to tie it, St. John's point guard Dylan Darling ended the night on his own terms. The former Washington State and Idaho State product scored his first two points of the night with a walk-off layup that will remain ingrained in the heads of KU fans for years to come.
Darling had been mired in a massive shooting slump lately and had not scored all night, but it did not matter in that moment. He drove by Elmarko Jackson for a tough layup as the final horn sounded to advance the Red Storm to the Sweet 16.
Dylan Darling Ends Kansas' Season With Walk-Off Layup
Darling has become the new Darling in Queens, New York, after sinking the game-winning shot. Here are some immediate social media reactions from fans on X.
Poor End of Game Time Management?
After Peterson drilled the game-tying free throws, Kansas still had three fouls to give before St. John's could bring the ball up. However, they used two of them immediately, giving the Johnnies approximately four seconds to inbound it near half-court by the time all of their fouls to give were exhausted.
A lot of people on social media directed criticism toward Bill Self for how he managed the closing moments of the game. The Jayhawks needed to play more conservatively on defense since they had no fouls to give and the game clock was winding down, giving Darling a much easier look at the rim.
It's also worth noting that Self subbed out Kohl Rosario for Jackson. Rosario made several key plays down the stretch, including a 3-pointer from the corner, a tip-in off a missed basket, and a saved ball that nearly went out of bounds for a Tre White 2-pointer.
Fans were rightfully scratching their heads, wondering why Self would take Rosario out at such a pivotal moment when he had played terrific defense since entering the contest. Instead, Self subbed in a cold Jackson, who hadn't seen the floor in several minutes, and he ultimately gave up the season-ending basket.
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A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04