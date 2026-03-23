Social Media Reacts to St. John’s Stunning Buzzer-Beater to Beat Kansas

In what was nearly an unbelievable comeback attempt, Kansas tied its second-round NCAA Tournament game against St. John's at 65 apiece with a pair of Darryn Peterson free throws with 13 seconds to go. The Jayhawks, who trailed by as many as 14 in the second half, appeared headed for a blowout loss before they fiercely rallied back.



But after KU came all the way to tie it, St. John's point guard Dylan Darling ended the night on his own terms. The former Washington State and Idaho State product scored his first two points of the night with a walk-off layup that will remain ingrained in the heads of KU fans for years to come.

Darling had been mired in a massive shooting slump lately and had not scored all night, but it did not matter in that moment. He drove by Elmarko Jackson for a tough layup as the final horn sounded to advance the Red Storm to the Sweet 16.

Dylan Darling Ends Kansas' Season With Walk-Off Layup

Darling has become the new Darling in Queens, New York, after sinking the game-winning shot. Here are some immediate social media reactions from fans on X.

#5 ST. JOHN’S WINS IT AT THE BUZZER!! THE RED STORM ARE GOING TO THE SWEET 16 FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 1999!! DYLAN DARLING DOES IT

pic.twitter.com/3oU2AC24n6 — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 22, 2026

Wow @StJohnsBBall in control most of the way but @CoachBillSelf @KUHoops made a terrific comeback tying the game 65-65

but DYLAN DARLING was Mr Clutch making the winner & they are going wild in the BIG APPLE ! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 22, 2026

Dylan Darling, in an awful shooting slump, object or Pitino's timeout ire, had no choice but to drive as the clock blinked toward zero and made a wild awkward looking shot up off the glass to beat Kansas at the buzzer. Madness. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 22, 2026

"Yelling at me, per usual." 🤣



Dylan Darling on what Rick Pitino said to him before his game-winner for @StJohnsBBall 💀 @LaurenShehadi https://t.co/xXhDjtTk0J pic.twitter.com/uup2DV7UvR — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 22, 2026

What a finish by Dylan Darling and St. John's. The Godfather Rick Pitino still getting it done. Red Storm in their first Sweet 16 since 1999.



I am salivating over that Duke-St. John's matchup on Friday. Could be a classic. #MarchMadness https://t.co/N8tpvFt8Zz — Daniel Burapavong (@TD2timeMVP) March 23, 2026

Not that long ago, Dylan Darling was the Big Sky MVP at Idaho State. Now, the Darling of Queens. — Jon Kasper (@JonJKasper) March 22, 2026

Dylan Darling scored 2 points in the game and they came at the buzzer to win the game and put St. John’s in the Sweet 16 for the first time this century. This is March 🏀 #MarchMadness — Andy Mattison (@MattisonAve12) March 22, 2026

Poor End of Game Time Management?

After Peterson drilled the game-tying free throws, Kansas still had three fouls to give before St. John's could bring the ball up. However, they used two of them immediately, giving the Johnnies approximately four seconds to inbound it near half-court by the time all of their fouls to give were exhausted.



A lot of people on social media directed criticism toward Bill Self for how he managed the closing moments of the game. The Jayhawks needed to play more conservatively on defense since they had no fouls to give and the game clock was winding down, giving Darling a much easier look at the rim.

Bill Self is hilarious because the foul/clock management “worked” until there was time left and the dude guarding Darling didn’t want to foul on the drive — druwop. (@inmanparklegend) March 22, 2026

It's also worth noting that Self subbed out Kohl Rosario for Jackson. Rosario made several key plays down the stretch, including a 3-pointer from the corner, a tip-in off a missed basket, and a saved ball that nearly went out of bounds for a Tre White 2-pointer.



Fans were rightfully scratching their heads, wondering why Self would take Rosario out at such a pivotal moment when he had played terrific defense since entering the contest. Instead, Self subbed in a cold Jackson, who hadn't seen the floor in several minutes, and he ultimately gave up the season-ending basket.

This KU team has to be the worst IQ’ed team in the Bill Self era.



They had 4 fouls to give with 13 seconds remaining, & they only allow 9 seconds to go off the clock.



Self taking Rosario out for Jackson was completely unnecessary. Makes zero sense. — Paul P. (@PaulieP33) March 22, 2026

Bill Self subbed elmarko in for no reason yo — 1600 Baby (@dig16u) March 22, 2026