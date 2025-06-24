Kohl Rosario Receives Crystal Ball Prediction to Kansas Basketball
Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks have been relatively quiet this offseason, but reinforcements could be on the way.
In the past few days, KU has picked up steam with one of the fastest-rising prospects in the 2026 recruiting class.
247 Sports analyst Travis Branham recently placed a crystal ball in the Jayhawks' favor with a confidence level of seven for 4-star guard Kohl Rosario.
A Miami native who plays at Moravian Prep in North Carolina, Rosario picked up a Kansas offer in late May after lighting up the AAU circuit.
It is worth noting that while he is listed as a 2026 graduate, there have been serious discussions about him reclassifying to the 2025 class. That means Rosario could be suiting up in the crimson and blue as early as this season.
After taking an official visit to Lawrence last week, Self and his coaching staff seem to have made a lasting impression on Rosario.
That visit could pay major dividends with top programs like North Carolina and Duke still in hot pursuit.
The 6-foot-5 guard is one of the most dominant 3-point scorers in the class.
He rocketed up the 247 Sports national rankings from No. 96 to No. 45 after a breakout spring with Team CP3 in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
Given his track record of making accurate recruiting predictions (229 for 246 all-time), Branham’s crystal ball carries significant weight.
He still has a trip to Duke scheduled on June 26, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him cancel the visit if he is truly Lawrence-bound.
If Rosario ultimately chooses Kansas, it would be a huge win for the program, especially if he reclassifies to 2025 to join the Jayhawks for this upcoming campaign.