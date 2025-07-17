The Basketball Tournament (TBT): Full Viewing Guide and Times
The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is an annual event featuring 61 teams in a single-elimination format.
Games are known for the unique “Elam Ending,” which removes the game clock late and forces teams to end the game with a basket to reach the target score.
Listed below is all the information you'll need to watch the group that takes home the $1 million prize.
How to Watch TBT 2025
TBT 2025 tips off on Friday, July 18, and lasts until Sunday, August 3.
Games will air nationally across FS1, FS2, and FOX Sports. The full bracket with times and channels can be found here.
Each regional hosts seven or eight teams, and the action starts with the opening round and continues until the championship game next month.
Kansas Alumni Squad in 2025 TBT
JHX Hoops, Kansas basketball’s alumni squad, is back for another run in the Kansas City Regional.
Formerly known as Mass Street, the team will bring several familiar faces back to fans in Lawrence.
In 2025, No. 2 seed JHX Hoops will open play on Saturday, July 19, against No. 7 seed OffDaHook at 3 p.m. CT.
This year’s squad includes names like Zeke Mayo, Lagerald Vick, Kevin Young, and other ex-Kansas stars.
The regional games will take place at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri.
If they win, they’ll advance to play again on Monday, July 21, with the Kansas City Regional Final set for Wednesday, July 23.
Kansas' alumni squad is one of the most dangerous teams in the field and will give Jayhawk fans something extra to root for this summer.