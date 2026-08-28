The Impact on Kansas Basketball if Bill Self Adds No More Players This Offseason

The Kansas basketball team has been searching for another player to add to its roster for months. While Bill Self earned a commitment from Serbian big man Mihailo Mušikić, he is unlikely to be deemed eligible by the NCAA due to the organization's new age rules.

That has left KU scrambling to find either another big man to bolster the frontcourt or a player at another position to improve its depth. However, time is running out to make an addition.



August is almost over, and the Jayhawks still have two open roster spots. That number includes three essential walk-ons in Atticus Richmond, Grant Mordini, and Will Thengvall.

There is no question that the coaching staff has failed to address several holes this offseason. What if they aren't fixed by the time the regular season arrives?

Kansas Direly Needs One More Addition to its Roster

Excluding the aforementioned walk-ons, KU has 11 scholarship players who have a real chance to see playing time this season. Three of those are freshmen who weren't exactly supposed to receive a substantial role when they first arrived in Lawrence.



The star of the show is obviously Tyran Stokes, who will be one of the best players in the country. But after the top six or seven players in the lineup, things get murky for the Jayhawks.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest remaining concern is the center position, where Christian Reeves and Paul Mbiya are expected to split reps at the beginning of the season. That rotation may be fine in terms of defense and rebounding, but it certainly isn't inspiring much confidence in the position among the Jayhawk faithful.

There are a plethora of wings on the roster, just not much guard depth after Leroy Blyden Jr. and Taylen Kinney. The hope is that Melvin Council Jr. will win his court case a week from now and return to the Jayhawks, but those chances appear to be getting slimmer by the day.

Because of the ongoing NCAA eligibility fiasco and uncertainty surrounding the temporary restraining orders filed against the NCAA, there is no telling whether KU will make another addition this offseason. Either way, it had its shot when players first started hitting the open market in April and May. Failing to capitalize on a second chance to bolster the roster would be a shame with a player as talented as Stokes in the mix.

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