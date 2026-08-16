Four Players Kansas Basketball Could Add to Fill Its Final Roster Spots

A federal court injunction was granted to dozens of student-athletes across the country a couple of weeks ago, allowing players who previously thought they had exhausted their eligibility to return to the NCAA for one more season.

With a somewhat incomplete roster, the Kansas basketball program is one of many schools looking to take advantage of this opportunity. Bill Self and the Jayhawks have been linked to several high-profile transfers, including a pair of potential returners.



KU currently has two roster spots available to fill, barring the slim chance that Serbian big man Mihailo Mušikić is somehow deemed eligible by the NCAA. Otherwise, there is a realistic possibility that one of these four players could be added to the roster this summer.

4. Jaxon Kohler

A former Michigan State big man, Kohler was first linked to KU when the preliminary injunction was announced two weeks ago. Now, he appears to be heading to BYU, which has emerged as the "frontrunner" for him according to On3.

The Jayhawks' most pressing need is in the frontcourt, so even if Kohler isn't a likely roster candidate anymore, there should still be another center who emerges at some point this offseason if it's not Mušikić.

3. Kamrin Oriol

Oriol is coming off a massive senior year at North Florida, where he averaged 20.9 points and 4.3 assists per game. He told multiple outlets that he had been receiving interest from KU when he first considered returning to college.



While there is no shortage of guards who can score in the Jayhawks' backcourt, one more certainly couldn't hurt. He'd be an excellent fit as the first or second player off the bench to provide instant offense.

2. Melvin Council Jr.

Council's chances of returning to the collegiate level are looking thinner by the day, especially after the NCAA recently filed a 20-page response to his eligibility lawsuit. He is going to have a difficult time winning the case, which should be settled by the end of the month at the very latest.

There were talks of Council looking to return to college before his first season at Kansas had even ended. His case is unique because the two years he spent at junior college were a result of extenuating circumstances surrounding a legal case that was eventually dismissed.



Either way, the NCAA certainly isn't going to budge on its stance, leaving it up to the courts to decide. In the unlikely event that Council is cleared to play in the upcoming season, it would be hard to imagine him wanting to play for another school.

1. Tre White

There have been murmurs online recently that White, not Council, could be the KU player to benefit from the injunction. It's been largely quiet on this front nationally, but there is growing confidence that a return to KU could be in the cards.

White went undrafted in the 2026 NBA Draft and played in the NBA Summer League for the Miami Heat. He averaged 17.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in the Las Vegas games, impressing the Heat organization with his play.



The 6-foot-7 forward would be a massive addition to the roster and would presumably step into a starting role from Day 1.

He averaged a career-high 13.5 points per game in his lone year in Lawrence, adding 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 45.0% shooting. He shot above 40% from beyond the arc and was the perfect example of what a 3-and-D wing can provide on both ends of the floor. Needless to say, White would be a fantastic addition back to KU.

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