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Kansas Basketball 2026-27 Projected Lineup, Rotation & Roster Tracker

Stay up to date with any changes to Kansas On SI's projections for the Jayhawks' starting lineup and rotation for the 2026-27 season.
Joshua Schulman|
Nov 10, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A detailed view of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a basketball prior to a game against the North Dakota State Bison at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 10, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A detailed view of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a basketball prior to a game against the North Dakota State Bison at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

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Kansas Jayhawks

While the Kansas basketball rotation will change constantly throughout the season, there is already a general idea of who will receive a consistent workload in 2026-27. KU has a top-heavy roster led by No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes and a strong group of transfers, followed by some solid depth pieces.

The Jayhawks are still pursuing players in the transfer portal as of the time this article was published, and the court has yet to determine Melvin Council Jr.'s eligibility. For now, both he and Serbian big man Mihailo Mušikić remain ineligible.

In this roster tracker, we've assembled KU's projected depth chart and will update it as necessary following any roster or lineup changes.

Kansas’ 2026-27 Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation

Position

Starter

Backup 1

Backup 2

PG

Leroy Blyden Jr.

Taylen Kinney *

Tyran Stokes*

SG

Taylen Kinney

Kohl Rosario

Luke Barnett

SF

Tyran Stokes

Dennis Parker Jr.

Kohl Rosario*

PF

Keanu Dawes

Davion Adkins*

Trent Perry

C

Paul Mbiya

Christian Reeves

Davion Adkins

Last updated: August 24, 2026 @ 6 a.m. CT*

(Bookmark, refresh or just return often for the latest)

*Multiple positions

Latest Updates

The biggest question in KU's starting lineup is whether Christian Reeves or Paul Mbiya will get the nod at center to open the season. All signs point toward Mbiya being the favorite, as Reeves' status remains uncertain following his offseason shoulder surgery.

There's also a potential decision to be made between Leroy Blyden Jr. and Taylen Kinney. If KU makes a late offseason addition to the backcourt like Council, one of those players could be pushed out of the starting five to make room for him.

The true "point guard" situation is not defined, but we listed Stokes as one of the backups because his skill set allows him to operate as a point forward. He is a strong facilitator and passer who will undoubtedly run the offense with precision.

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Joshua Schulman
JOSHUA SCHULMAN

A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.

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