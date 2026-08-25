Kansas Basketball 2026-27 Projected Lineup, Rotation & Roster Tracker

While the Kansas basketball rotation will change constantly throughout the season, there is already a general idea of who will receive a consistent workload in 2026-27. KU has a top-heavy roster led by No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes and a strong group of transfers, followed by some solid depth pieces.

The Jayhawks are still pursuing players in the transfer portal as of the time this article was published, and the court has yet to determine Melvin Council Jr.'s eligibility. For now, both he and Serbian big man Mihailo Mušikić remain ineligible.



In this roster tracker, we've assembled KU's projected depth chart and will update it as necessary following any roster or lineup changes.

Kansas’ 2026-27 Projected Starting Lineup and Rotation

Position Starter Backup 1 Backup 2 PG Leroy Blyden Jr. Taylen Kinney * Tyran Stokes* SG Taylen Kinney Kohl Rosario Luke Barnett SF Tyran Stokes Dennis Parker Jr. Kohl Rosario* PF Keanu Dawes Davion Adkins* Trent Perry C Paul Mbiya Christian Reeves Davion Adkins

Last updated: August 24, 2026 @ 6 a.m. CT*



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*Multiple positions

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The biggest question in KU's starting lineup is whether Christian Reeves or Paul Mbiya will get the nod at center to open the season. All signs point toward Mbiya being the favorite, as Reeves' status remains uncertain following his offseason shoulder surgery.

There's also a potential decision to be made between Leroy Blyden Jr. and Taylen Kinney. If KU makes a late offseason addition to the backcourt like Council, one of those players could be pushed out of the starting five to make room for him.



The true "point guard" situation is not defined, but we listed Stokes as one of the backups because his skill set allows him to operate as a point forward. He is a strong facilitator and passer who will undoubtedly run the offense with precision.

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