This Kansas Freshman Is the Secret Weapon Bill Self Was Saving for March

Sometimes, the most clever coaches in the world don't show all their cards until it matters most. That may be exactly what Bill Self was doing with true freshman Paul Mbiya before tonight. (Yes, the same Paul Mbiya who had played 77 minutes in the 2025-26 campaign leading into the game).



For the first time all season, Mbiya received meaningful minutes during some key moments for Kansas in its 68-60 victory over California Baptist in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The Congolese big man was among the most impactful Jayhawks on the court in both the first and second halves.

Paul Mbiya Made the Most of His Minutes on Friday

Mbiya surprisingly joined KU's first subs of the game in the first half and made the most of his playing time. He recorded a season-high eight points — his point total for the year heading into the game was 14 — and finished with a team-best +15 plus-minus by the end of the contest.



Although he didn't do anything spectacular during his brief stint with the starting unit, Mbiya threw down an alley-oop dunk and scored a pair of second-chance points shortly after he went into the game. Unlike some of his past appearances earlier this year, Mbiya didn't look rattled by the competition and played with a composure fans never knew he was capable of.

Nov 3, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Paul Mbiya (34) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Green Bay Phoenix at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The struggling Bryson Tiller continued to see his minutes dwindle today, but Cal Baptist was crashing the offensive glass to try and win the rebounding battle. Mbiya was the next best choice for Self to help Flory Bidunga out in the paint.

Why Mbiya Can Be Valuable for Kansas

At 6-foot-10 with a 7-foot-7 wingspan, very few players remaining in the tournament possess the physical tools Mbiya has. His arms are so long that all he has to do to contest a layup properly is stand straight with his arms facing up.



Granted, Mbiya is just about as raw a player as can be. He is prone to fumbling passes from his teammates under the rim, and his offensive game needs serious refinement. But he wasn't entirely inept with the ball in his hands in this game, even pulling off a crafty up-and-under post move for a layup in the second half.

What if Paul Mbiya shuts down Zuby on Sunday like a young Cole Aldrich helped shut down Tyler Hansborough back in the day? #KUbball — Dillon Davis (@dillondavis3) March 21, 2026

Mbiya brings professional experience from his time with ASVEL Villeurbanne in France, one of the more prestigious clubs in Europe. He sharpened his skills at the NBA Academy Africa and is undoubtedly strong enough to compete with some of the world's best athletes.



Perhaps Mbiya will be utilized again on Sunday in KU's second-round tournament matchup if St. John's is overpowering the Jayhawks in the paint. Either way, a freshman with virtually no playing time under his belt all season contributed to a win in the Big Dance, which is more than anyone could have asked of him going into the tournament.