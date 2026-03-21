Three Instant Observations From Kansas’ First-Round Win Over Cal Baptist

Kansas went into Friday night's matchup against the No. 13 seed Cal Baptist hoping to avoid an upset. Although the Lancers threatened late in the second half, Bill Self's group was able to pull out a 68-60 victory and fend off a late comeback attempt.



It was an incredible atmosphere all night as CBU students and fans came out to support their school. Their campus is located two hours away from San Diego in Riverside, California, making it a worthwhile commute for the Lancer faithful.

Although it was an exciting game, particularly in the final 20 minutes, the better team was able to secure the win and advance to the Round of 32. As Kansas prepares for its second-round clash with Rick Pitino and St. John's, here are our three instant observations from the contest.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks on in the first half against the California Baptist Lancers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

3. Darryn Peterson Was Unstoppable in the Second Half

Star freshman Darryn Peterson missed his first six field goal attempts of the night, paving the way for what looked like another rough shooting performance for the 19-year-old. But when he connected on a tough 3-pointer at the first-half buzzer, it was clear that he was going to come out firing in the second half.



The projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick finished with 28 points, including some back-and-forth action with Cal Baptist star Dominique Daniels Jr. He showcased the incredible shot-making ability that has scouts enamored with him.

"That was high-level stuff."



Darryn Peterson showing off the footwork. pic.twitter.com/AjI8JSimRt — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 21, 2026

Admittedly, it was somewhat puzzling why he wasn't looking for the ball late in the game when KU's lead began to slip. Peterson seemed reluctant to take shots in the closing moments and was either being frozen out by teammates or shying away from the moment.



Either way, some of the highlight-reel plays he made in this game were ridiculous. It is easy to see why people are willing to overlook his injury issues because of his elite talent, which should translate well at the next level.

2. Kansas Fought Off CBU's Late Comeback Attempt

There were a number of scares in the second half, as a 26-point Jayhawk lead dwindled to six points around the one-minute mark. For a moment, it seemed as though the Lancers were going to pull off an improbable upset, but KU did not let that happen.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) reacts in the first half against the California Baptist Lancers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Despite going five minutes without scoring, the Jayhawks were able to get a few key stops down the stretch and throw down a Tre White dunk to seal it. It was eerily similar to the BYU game earlier this year when Kansas led by a significant margin before letting it get too close.



There are not many positive takeaways from the final few minutes. The Jayhawks were clearly gassed and looked out of sync. Still, they built a large enough lead in the first half for it not to matter in the end.

1. Cal Baptist’s Offense Was Subpar, but Kansas Played Stellar Defense

CBU went on an 18-4 run over an eight-minute stretch to close the game, but in the first half, KU's defense was tremendous. The Lancers shot just 21.9% from the field in the first 20 minutes, and Daniels was held to a 1-for-10 half before heating up after the break.



The Jayhawks still forced eight turnovers and held the Lancers to 23-for-64 (35.9%) shooting. Aside from Peterson, the offense was quite abysmal, so Kansas needed those defensive stops to secure the victory. In the end, the defense held strong when it mattered most.