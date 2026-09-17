Where Would Tre White Fit Into Kansas Basketball’s 2026-27 Lineup?

While Melvin Council Jr. was thought to be a last-resort player for Kansas to pursue as the 2026 offseason dwindles to its end, another former Jayhawk has emerged as a potential option. Tre White is one of 89 plaintiffs seeking a temporary injunction in an Indiana lawsuit where student-athletes are attempting to gain a fifth year of eligibility under the NCAA's new 5-in-5 rule.

Although it feels quite late for Bill Self and the Jayhawks to be going after transfers — the university's deadline to apply for late enrollment is on Sept. 21 — KU still has several problems with its roster, especially in the frontcourt. The big man situation remains unclear as Christian Reeves continues to work his way back from offseason labrum surgery.



White is classified as a swingman who excels in a 3-and-D role, and there's already a debate over how the coaches will divvy up minutes among the wings. That leaves the question of where he could fit into this KU team.

Does Tre White Have a Spot on the Kansas Basketball Roster?

The small forward and power forward spots in the starting lineup are currently locked up by No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes and Utah transfer Keanu Dawes. They are widely considered to be two of the team's top three offensive options and will be penciled into a starting five spot.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Rainier Beach High School (WA) forward Tyran Stokes (4) against Mater Dei during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With those two players in the equation, White would have to serve as a big shooting guard in an off-ball role, forcing Stokes to run more of the point than he would previously be expected to. A scenario with White in the starting lineup would allow only one true point guard to be on the floor at a time, whether that be Leroy Blyden Jr. or Taylen Kinney. Using Dawes as a small-ball five feels like a suboptimal option, given his limited size at 6-foot-9 and 225 pounds.



MORE: 3 Potential Starting Lineup Combinations for 2026-27 Kansas Basketball Team



White would immediately become one of the best wings in the conference upon returning to KU. His lone season in Lawrence was very effective, as he averaged a career-high 13.5 points and 6.7 rebounds on 45.0% field-goal shooting. Perhaps his best attribute was what he provided from beyond the arc, as he shot 40.3% from three for the season.

At this stage in the offseason, KU is not going to find another player who brings the level of defensive intensity and outside shooting threat as White. Admittedly, though, he would make this rotation a bit clunky with wings. If there's one position the Jayhawks need, it is another ball handler or a big man in the frontcourt who can compete with Reeves and Paul Mbiya for center minutes.

Should White receive the TRO and the Big 12 permit him to compete, the Jayhawks should welcome him back with open arms. With that being said, adding White wouldn't necessarily solve the roster's unaddressed holes. Ideally, Kansas adds White alongside another lead guard or center, but that appears to be far-fetched with only a month and a half until regular-season action.

Check out the KCSN official website and follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram for the latest KU basketball and football news.