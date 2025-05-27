KANSAS

Three European Prospects That Kansas Basketball Could Target

The Jayhawks are targeting multiple international recruits. Could Kansas land one of these three European prospects?

Joshua Schulman

Dec 31, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; A general view of the center court logo prior to a game between the Kansas Jayhawks and Oklahoma State Cowboys at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks bowed out of Dame Sarr's recruitment once Duke swooped in and stole the Italian phenom from Bill Self.

However, the coaching staff's loss of one international recruit does not mean they will stop targeting players from overseas.

With three scholarships remaining, the Jayhawks will almost certainly use one or two of them on the surge of European recruits opting for the college route.

Which three European prospects should fans expect Coach Self and Co. to target?

Ivan Bogdanović

A 6-foot-8 guard with tremendous length, Bogdanović is an intriguing Croatian project for Kansas to develop.

This past season, he played for SC Derby in the Montenegrin and ABA League, averaging 5.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

Bogdanović is capable of playing on or off the ball and likes to create open shots for his teammates. He took big strides as a facilitator in 2024-25.

Ognjen Stankovic

After signing with an agent last week, Stankovic is prepared to go to the NCAA following his time with KK Igokea in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Stankovic, originally from Serbia, is another 6-foot-8 guard who holds plenty of experience on the European basketball circuit.

A proven playmaker, Stankovic offers a similar skill set to Bogdanović with his above-average height and impressive defensive traits.

Luka Skoric

Another Croatian recruit, Skoric is expected to follow through with the college route. He previously played for KK Cibona in 2024-25.

He plays more like a wing at 6-foot-9 and is a willing jump shooter from beyond the arc, shooting 47.1% from 3-point range with GKK Šibenka last season.

Skoric is connected to programs like Cincinnati, UConn, and Cincinnati and could make an immediate impact for KU.

