Will Christian Reeves’ Injury History Be a Problem for Kansas?

One of the most significant acquisitions of the Kansas basketball offseason has been Charleston transfer Christian Reeves. The former Duke and Clemson big man landed with the Jayhawks out of the portal and is expected to compete for the starting center spot in Lawrence.



But less than a month since he signed his letter of intent to KU, familiar issues are already arising with the Charlotte, North Carolina native. The Lawrence Journal-World learned yesterday that Reeves underwent labrum surgery to address a shoulder issue and will miss most of the team's summer activities.

KU coach Bill Self told the Journal-World that transfer center Christian Reeves has had labrum surgery and will sit out basketball activities for “most of summer.”https://t.co/qNFerXEffB — KUsports.com (@KUsports) May 8, 2026

This is not an unfamiliar issue for Reeves, who has dealt with lingering ailments in the past. He underwent season-ending ankle surgery as a sophomore at Duke, forcing him to redshirt in 2023-24, and missed several games a year later at Clemson due to the same nagging ankle injury.



Reeves reportedly played the entire 2025-26 campaign at Charleston with this shoulder issue. Although he was productive, averaging 11.1 points and 7.8 rebounds en route to earning All-CAA Third Team honors, he was not fully healthy for most of the season.

Given his history of missing games in the past, this could be a major cause of concern for the Jayhawks next season. Bringing back Paul Mbiya in the frontcourt provided KU with some much-needed depth, but he and incoming freshman Davion Adkins are highly unproven options to start at the five.

Standing at 7-foot-2, 255 pounds, Reeves' likelihood of sustaining lower-body injuries is already increased because of his stature. Dealing with a shoulder issue is the last thing Kansas wants to be facing right now.



It is a good thing that the medical staff was able to get ahead of Reeves' injury before the season, and the hope is that he will not miss much time, if any, by the time November rolls around. Still, this news could make it difficult for KU's newcomers to develop chemistry with Reeves, potentially leading to a rocky start when he begins his Jayhawk tenure.