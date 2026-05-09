Will Christian Reeves’ Injury History Be a Problem for Kansas?
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One of the most significant acquisitions of the Kansas basketball offseason has been Charleston transfer Christian Reeves. The former Duke and Clemson big man landed with the Jayhawks out of the portal and is expected to compete for the starting center spot in Lawrence.
But less than a month since he signed his letter of intent to KU, familiar issues are already arising with the Charlotte, North Carolina native. The Lawrence Journal-World learned yesterday that Reeves underwent labrum surgery to address a shoulder issue and will miss most of the team's summer activities.
This is not an unfamiliar issue for Reeves, who has dealt with lingering ailments in the past. He underwent season-ending ankle surgery as a sophomore at Duke, forcing him to redshirt in 2023-24, and missed several games a year later at Clemson due to the same nagging ankle injury.
Reeves reportedly played the entire 2025-26 campaign at Charleston with this shoulder issue. Although he was productive, averaging 11.1 points and 7.8 rebounds en route to earning All-CAA Third Team honors, he was not fully healthy for most of the season.
Given his history of missing games in the past, this could be a major cause of concern for the Jayhawks next season. Bringing back Paul Mbiya in the frontcourt provided KU with some much-needed depth, but he and incoming freshman Davion Adkins are highly unproven options to start at the five.
Standing at 7-foot-2, 255 pounds, Reeves' likelihood of sustaining lower-body injuries is already increased because of his stature. Dealing with a shoulder issue is the last thing Kansas wants to be facing right now.
It is a good thing that the medical staff was able to get ahead of Reeves' injury before the season, and the hope is that he will not miss much time, if any, by the time November rolls around. Still, this news could make it difficult for KU's newcomers to develop chemistry with Reeves, potentially leading to a rocky start when he begins his Jayhawk tenure.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04