With or Without Darryn Peterson, UConn May Be Kansas' Toughest Test Yet
Kansas basketball fans have been waiting for Darryn Peterson to return for several weeks as he works his way back from a hamstring injury.
It is possible that he makes his return this upcoming Tuesday when the Jayhawks face off against UConn in Allen Fieldhouse.
This would be a huge boost against one of the best teams in the country. However, Peterson playing would not change the fact that UConn is one of the most dominant opponents in college basketball.
UConn Could Be Kansas' Toughest Nonconference Test
The Huskies are currently ranked No. 5 nationally and already have an excellent resume. They have pieced together victories over BYU and, most recently, Illinois, with their only loss coming against Arizona, the second-best team in the country.
After getting bounced in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament last year, Dan Hurley is looking to lead his squad back to another national title run after winning two in as many years. Hurley has a relatively new roster this season, but the expectations have remained the same.
Solo Ball, one of the Huskies' top scorers last year, is having an excellent 2025-26 campaign, averaging 14.3 points and 3.7 rebounds. Other contributors like redshirt senior Alex Karaban are back as well. He was a key starter on both national championship teams and remains a huge part of their success as a senior.
Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. is running the point, while freshman center Eric Reibe has impressed early on. Another thing to note is that UConn's leading scorer, Tarris Reed Jr., returned last time out against Illinois after missing three games due to injury.
The Huskies will undoubtedly be one of the top teams in the country, and they were ranked well above the Jayhawks heading into the season.
While Kansas' trio of victories in the Players Era Festival has raised expectations in Lawrence, the Jayhawks have yet to face a team the caliber of UConn. The Huskies have shown they are capable of competing with any school in the nation.
Of course, KU will receive a big advantage by playing in Allen Fieldhouse, one of the best home-court environments in the sport. If Peterson does make his anticipated return, that atmosphere will only be heightened.
However, it is important to note that whether he plays or not, UConn will potentially be favored heading into the contest. The Huskies will absolutely be prepared on Tuesday, so Bill Self must go toe-to-toe with one of the best X's and O's coaches the game has to offer.