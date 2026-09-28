Three Most Pivotal Games of Kansas Basketball’s 2026-27 Big 12 Schedule

Last week, the Big 12 Conference unveiled its full conference schedule for the upcoming college basketball season. The Kansas Jayhawks now know when and where they will play each of their 32 regular-season matchups.

While there are undoubtedly questions surrounding this KU squad, Bill Self is looking to lead the program back to the top of the conference behind top-ranked freshman Tyran Stokes. The hope is that he and a strong supporting cast can put the Jayhawks in a position for a deep NCAA Tournament run.



In Big 12 play, Kansas will encounter a handful of incredibly difficult tests, a few of which could ultimately determine the league's standings. This trio of contests should be the most pivotal of the Jayhawks' conference slate.

3. Feb. 20 at Arizona (Road)

Former Arizona standouts Brayden Burries and Koa Peat were selected in the first round of this year's NBA Draft, but Tommy Lloyd retooled this Wildcats roster in a big way this offseason. They once again enter the campaign as the consensus favorites to take home the conference crown.



UA boasts a strong Euro duo in towering big man Motiejus Krivas and wing Ivan Kharchenkov, and like Kansas, it features a potential one-and-done freshman in Prolific Prep product Caleb Holt.

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self greets Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd before the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Considering this is a road tilt against one of the nation's top teams, fans can safely circle this as the most likely loss on the schedule. It's only ranked No. 3 on the importance scale since a defeat here is probably expected, but imagine what an upset could do for KU's resume.

2. Mar. 1 vs. Iowa State (Home)

The Cyclones were expected to go through some growing pains this season after losing Joshua Jefferson to the pros and Milan Momcilovic to Kentucky. But like the Jayhawks, ISU received a huge boost with the recent Indiana court injunction that brought back veteran point guard Tamin Lipsey, and they'll have Killyan Toure back from surgery in time for this matchup.

Jan 13, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) drives against Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These two schools play twice, with the first meeting coming on Feb. 13 at Hilton Coliseum. Winning in Ames is always a difficult task, but Coach Self will be looking to maintain his perfect record on Big Mondays at home during this Senior Day contest.

Since it's the second-to-last game of the regular season, this showdown could go a long way in determining the final Big 12 standings as Kansas potentially looks to sweep a solid Iowa State group.

1. Feb. 1 at Houston (Road)

While Arizona is the favorite to win the Big 12, the next-best projected team may be Houston.

As always, Kelvin Sampson's squad is expected to be a defensive-oriented, gritty team, and that starts with 2025 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Joseph Tugler returning to anchor the paint. Some other additions include Texas transfer Chendall Weaver and former LSU star Dedan Thomas Jr., who is replacing the departed Kingston Flemings as the shot-creating guard trusted to lead UH's offense.



The Cougars have won four of the past five matchups against KU, making this an extremely important opportunity to get back in the win column. With Kansas' new-and-improved roster, the hope is that it can finally end its struggles at Fertitta Center.

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