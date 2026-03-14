Three Takeaways From Kansas’ Poor Performance in Loss to Houston

Kansas turned in one of its worst performances in recent program history in its second and final game in the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks were absolutely dominated by No. 2 seed Houston, falling 69-47 in a pitiful offensive showing.



It was an incredibly ugly outing from start to finish for Bill Self's squad, but things really began to unravel in the second half. KU was completely disengaged on both ends and was outhustled by the Cougars all night long.

With the defeat, the program has now missed the Big 12 title game in three consecutive seasons and will play its next game in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 64. As the Jayhawks await their fate on Selection Sunday, here are three of our instant takeaways from the loss.

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars forward Chase McCarty (24) drives between Kansas Jayhawks guard Jamari McDowell (11) and Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

3. An Unparalleled Second-Half Scoring Drought

The first half was not pretty by any means, as the Jayhawks were outscored 33-25 over the first 20 minutes. However, the ensuing half would be one of the worst periods we've seen from the Jayhawks in a long time.

KU missed its first 16 (no, that's not a typo) field goal attempts of the second half and did not connect on a non-free throw basket until more than nine minutes into the period. During this stretch, Houston guard Kingston Flemings was getting anything he wanted on the other end.



This team has allowed some big runs in the past, such as when Arizona used a massive 19-0 tear in a first-half surge last month. Still, this one might take the cake for the ugliest stretch of offense we've seen from this group.

2. The Entire Team Stopped Playing With Intensity

Going into this game, it was no secret that Houston was one of the most gritty teams in the country. Kelvin Sampson has conditioned all of his squads to play that way, long before UH joined the Big 12.



Kansas didn't appear to get the memo, though. What many fans know as a hardworking, defensive-oriented team looked completely lost tonight. The Cougars consistently outworked them on the glass and got every 50-50 ball on the floor.

Mar 13, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to game play during the first half against the Houston Cougars at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

This is not the kind of basketball that Coach Self preaches in his press conferences. He, more than anyone, has to be completely embarrassed by how his team performed today.

1. Darryn Peterson Needs Help Offensively

Although his final line of 14 points, four rebounds, and two steals was modest by his standards, the Houston defense pressured Peterson as much as any team has all season. They threw double and triple teams at him every time he touched the ball at the top of the key, resulting in forced jump shots or rushed passes to his teammates.



Today's performance was further proof that the Kansas offense has a real problem going into March Madness, with or without Peterson on the floor. Even when he is playing aggressively and looking to create his own shot, opposing defenses leave other Jayhawks open to trap him immediately, knowing they can take the risk with KU's low-percentage outside shooters.

After the loss, KU now ranks No. 52 in adjusted offensive efficiency nationally, a number that simply won't cut it for a squad trying to make a run in March. No player scored in double figures for Kansas today besides Peterson, and the next-best performance came from true freshman Kohl Rosario (eight points) during a stretch late in the second half when the game was already out of reach.



Peterson's teammates have proven they can have strong offensive outings depending on the matchup, but it is quite apparent that this is not an issue that will be solved this season. It may ultimately be what holds this team back from success in the Big Dance.