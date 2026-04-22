Kansas Center Paul Mbiya Returns to Jayhawks: What It Means for KU

All but one player from the 2025-26 Kansas basketball team had announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal this offseason, but with the portal officially closing yesterday, one expected entry never found himself on the open market.



Paul Mbiya will be returning to Lawrence for his sophomore year and didn't wind up entering his name into the portal. He is likely set to serve as the Jayhawks' backup center in the upcoming campaign.

A native of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mbiya boasts some incredible measurables, standing at 7-foot with a 7-foot-8 wingspan. His frame is incredibly impressive, and he was one of the strongest players on this past team.



Mbiya was previously committed to NC State last offseason before he withdrew his commitment to the Wolfpack. Head coach Bill Self beat out suitors like Oregon to land Mbiya's services.

Sitting behind Flory Bidunga as a freshman resulted in limited playing time for the raw big man. He appeared in 21 of KU's 35 contests, averaging 1.2 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.2 blocks.



Although he finished with modest numbers, he showed flashes of his talent in the NCAA Tournament, where he averaged 6.0 points and 4.5 rebounds across the team's two-game run. He and fellow freshman Kohl Rosario inspired a lot of confidence in the fanbase with their strong postseason play.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Paul Mbiya (34) dunks against the California Baptist Lancers in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

What Paul Mbiya's Return Means for Kansas

Kansas had its work cut out to replace not one, but two centers in the transfer portal due to Bidunga and Mbiya's potential departures. Now, the coaching staff really only needs one more five-man to round out the frontcourt.



Even though Mbiya looked promising down the stretch, he still needs to refine his offensive game significantly before he can be viewed as a starting option. At the very least, the Jayhawks will have to recruit some competition in front of him to push him to earn the spot.

The backup center search is likely over for Self and Co. That means that former USC big man Gabe Dynes, who is tied for the tallest college basketball player in Division I at 7-foot-5, should no longer be considered a serious target.

On the other hand, Charleston transfer Christian Reeves is viewed by many as a potential starting five option. KU hosted him on a visit this past Monday and should remain in the running for him, along with Michigan State.



This move gives Kansas some much-needed continuity on its roster. It now returns two promising players who weren't perfect but had encouraging moments as freshmen.