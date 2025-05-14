Top 2026 Kansas Basketball Target Discusses Visit to Lawrence
Today’s ever-evolving era of college basketball sees massive roster turnover, with the transfer portal claiming practically full rotations for certain programs – and Kansas was no different.
After losing much of its production to graduation (Hunter Dickinson, Dajuan Harris Jr., Zeke Mayo, KJ Adams, among others), the Jayhawks also lost key expected returnees, including AJ Storr, Rylan Griffen, David Coit, and more to the portal.
Having landed a trio of experienced veterans (Melvin Council Jr., Jayden Dawson, and Tre White) in the transfer portal themselves, coach Bill Self and his staff have evidently focused their recruiting efforts on building next season’s roster.
Still, the Jayhawks have been looking even further ahead to notable 2026 prospects, including the No. 1 overall recruit in Tyran Stokes. Not only has Kansas welcomed Stokes to campus, but the Jayhawks have also hosted Sam Funches, On3’s 28th overall recruit in the Class of 2026, and second-ranked center.
And recently, On3 discussed Funches’ visit to Lawrence. With Kansas’ status as a premier college basketball powerhouse, Funches wasn’t sure what to expect, but coach Self seemingly won him over:
“They’re a blue blood, so you would think that they would have a high and mighty mindset, but they were very humble,” said Funches. “I like Bill Self, he was very humble and nice.”
As for the expectation for Funches if he were to come to Kansas:
One-and-done.
“They talk about developing me into their next one-and-done big man, that’s what they are telling me,” said Funches.
But the Jayhawks have their work cut out for them in Funches’ recruitment as the 6-foot-11 center has also taken visits to Ole Miss and Cal, while he remains in discussions with other notable teams like Gonzaga, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and LSU.
Nonetheless, Kansas has certainly gotten off on the right foot with Funches:
“Our relationship has grown ever since my visit.”