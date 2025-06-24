Top Kansas Basketball Recruiting Target on Verge of Commitment
It may not be long before Kansas Jayhawks recruiting target Kohl Rosario chooses a school to call home.
The Kansas City Star reporter Shreyas Laddha revealed that Rosario’s decision will likely come sometime this week, per a conversation they had. He also mentioned that reclassifying 'remains a strong possibility.'
The 6-foot-5 guard, who attends Moravian Prep in North Carolina, took an official visit to Lawrence last week.
Rosario is one of the best outside shooters in his graduating class and offers serious upside as a 3-and-D wing at the college level.
The Jayhawks’ recruiting outlook for Rosario appears very promising after respected 247 Sports insider Travis Branham placed a crystal ball in KU's favor on Monday.
While he is scheduled to graduate in the Class of 2026, Rosario may reclassify up one year to play in the NCAA for the upcoming season.
Speculation about a reclassification surfaced following some strong performances for Team CP3 in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League and a 30-point explosion at the Nextgen Euroleague Tournament in Abu Dhabi for Overtime Elite.
Rosario canceled his scheduled visit to Texas A&M over the weekend, which is encouraging for KU's chances. He still has one final trip on his recruiting schedule — a visit to Duke set to begin on June 26 — but a decision might have been made by then.
The potential addition of Rosario on the 2025-26 roster would bolster an already loaded Kansas backcourt featuring incoming freshman Darryn Peterson and several highly touted transfers.
Assuming Laddha’s report is true and Rosario commits to a school this week, it’s looking more and more likely that Kansas is his preferred destination.