Kansas Basketball Transfer Portal Update: AJ Storr, Flory Bidunga, and Amarri Monroe
Having wrapped up its season two long weeks ago, Kansas basketball’s roster has seen quite a bit of shuffling around as players continue to enter the transfer portal.
On the flip side, head coach Bill Self and his staff have been quite active in the portal themselves, but have yet to land a commitment.
In the first edition of Kansas On SI’s transfer portal update, here’s the latest Jayhawk portal news:
AJ Storr Enters The Transfer Portal
On Thursday, for the third time in his collegiate career, Storr entered the transfer portal. After spending his freshman season at St. John’s, where Storr was a member of the Big East All-Freshman Team, the 6-6 shooting guard transferred to Wisconsin and put up 16.8 points per game on the way to earning second team All-Big Ten Honors.
Using his excellent sophomore campaign as a launching pad to a blueblood program, Storr joined Kansas for one of its worst seasons in recent program history, which started as the top-ranked team in the country, and culminated with a first-round NCAA Tournament exit.
While that certainly wasn’t the team season Storr had hoped for, he also didn’t enjoy the individual success he was seeking, as he played a career-low 15.7 minutes per game, and scored just 6.1 points per contest.
Flory Bidunga Linked To Big Ten Program
Entering the transfer portal on Saturday, Bidunga – a former five-star recruit – has been heavily linked to Indiana, according to On3 Sports.
After playing his high school basketball in the state, Bidunga was a top priority for the Hoosiers during his initial recruitment, and it appears to be more of the same for his second time around.
After the retirement of head coach Mike Woodson, Indiana quickly found a replacement in former West Virginia and Drake head coach Darian DeVries.
With DeVries son, Tucker, following his father to Indiana, the Hoosiers quickly gained momentum in the portal, and seek to capitalize on it by landing Bidunga – who was the 2024 High School Mr. Basketball of Indiana.
Kansas Makes Another List For a Top Target
On Thursday, the MAAC Player of The Year Amarri Monroe announced his top six, and Kansas made the cut. A 6-7, 220-pound forward, Monroe is a load around the rim, and although he has been somewhat inefficient, he has shown the ability to step out beyond the arc (1.6 threes made per game this season).
A legitimate two-way presence, Monroe poured in 18.1 points per game, snagged 9.1 rebounds, and added an impressive 2.3 steals on the other end. The junior forward would be an immediate impact player for the Jayhawks, and potentially serve as a go-to scoring presence next season.