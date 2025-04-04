Kansas Basketball Transfer Portal Update: AJ Storr, Flory Bidunga, and Amarri Monroe

Quinnipiac forward Amarri Monroe, the MAAC POY, is down to six schools, he tells @On3sports:



Rutgers, UConn, Miami, Ole Miss, Pitt, Kansas



The 6-7 junior averaged 18.1 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season. https://t.co/pmF0VKtBXH pic.twitter.com/yxehV8pgah