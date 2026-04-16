Tyran Stokes Recruitment: Kansas Gains Momentum After No. 1 Recruit Leaves Kentucky Uncommitted

The battle between Kansas and Kentucky to secure a commitment for the No. 1 recruit in the 2026 class continues to intensify now that Tyran Stokes has returned home from his visit to Kentucky without making a commitment.

Stokes was in Lexington earlier this week to see the campus and hear a final in-person recruiting pitch from Kentucky head coach Mark Pope and his staff. The thought among college basketball fans and recruiting analysts was that Stokes would possibly make a commitment to the Wildcats during the visit as they appeared to be the school with momentum in his recruitment.

But now that he’s left Lexington still undecided, that could be a positive sign for KU’s chances now that National Signing Day has arrived and Stokes will likely be making a decision in the near future.

As to when that will be exactly, that remains to be seen. But Stokes has spoken recently about how he wants to see how the rosters shape out through the transfer portal – which remains open until April 21 – before making a decision.

NBA.com’s Krysten Peek asked Stokes about his timeline during the Nike Hoop Summit last weekend.

“The plan is to at least try to (announce sooner rather than later), but you never know what could happen the next few days, the next few weeks,” Stokes told Peek. “So, just being able to lock down on who’s coming in and who’s leaving in the portal will help me a lot.”

It’s important to note that players looking to transfer don’t have to decide by that date, but the majority of the top prospects typically do. That means Stokes should have a good idea of what the Kansas and Kentucky rosters will look like by the end of next week.

So far, the roster building through the transfer portal has gotten off to a very slow start for Bill Self and the Kansas coaching staff as they’ve yet to sign a single transfer. But landing a commitment from Stokes would cure some of those recruiting woes. And you can bet that Self has been in constant communication with Stokes and his group to assure them that they are going to build a competitive roster for this upcoming season.

The fact that Stokes is still uncommitted after his visit to Lexington can only be seen as a positive for KU’s chances. The Kansas coaching staff now has the opportunity to take back the momentum in this years-long recruiting battle and secure a commitment from the top high school prospect in the country for the second year in a row.