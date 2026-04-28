Tyran Stokes Reveals Decision Day: Will He Choose Kansas or Kentucky?

At long last, the Tyran Stokes recruiting saga appears to be coming to a close. The Class of 2026 phenom is set to commit today, according to CBS Sports analyst Matt Norlander and other outlets.



The commitment, which was initially scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT, was pushed back three hours, nearly 30 minutes after the news was revealed. Regardless, the current plan is for him to make his college choice at 5:30 p.m. CT on Inside the NBA on ESPN.

Threading out this update as well: Source just texted to clarify. After initially communicating it was 3:30 ET, Tyran Stokes' public college commitment will now instead be sometime around 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 Pacific on Inside the NBA on ESPN with Ernie, Shaq, Charles and Kenny. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 28, 2026

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound forward from Rainier Beach High School is widely considered the best player among the nation's rising seniors. He possesses incredible traits on both ends of the floor, whether it be his athleticism, rim scoring, or playmaking.



For quite some time, Stokes has been stuck between choosing Kansas or Kentucky as his NCAA destination for what will undoubtedly be a one-and-done season. It appears that we'll finally learn the answer to that question today, in about six hours from the time this article is being published.

Will Tyran Stokes Choose Kansas or Kentucky?

First of all, it's worth noting that Norlander ruled out Oregon in his tweet after speaking to multiple sources. That leaves just two schools remaining and rules out any of the smoke that had been trending for the Ducks.

If we knew the answer to this question, this wouldn't be such a hot topic in the world of college sports. But until further notice, Bill Self and the Jayhawks appear to be the frontrunner in this recruitment.



Kentucky has done its best to lure him to Lexington over the past year, bringing him on campus for multiple visits and even offering his Rainier Beach assistant coach, Jamal Crawford, a spot on its coaching staff. The connection between the two parties is already strong, as Stokes has an NIL deal lined up with Nike and Kentucky happens to be a Nike school.

However, insiders across the country continue to tout KU as a more likely destination. A large reason for this is Stokes' close connection with longtime Kansas assistant Kurtis Townsend, who ironically recruited Crawford to Michigan during his time in Ann Arbor in the late 1990s.



For months, the 247 Sports recruiting staff has held a crystal ball in place projecting Stokes to wind up in Lawrence. Other big names in the recruiting world, like Field of 68 host Jeff Goodman, also consider the Jayhawks the favorite in this race.

We'll soon find out what Stokes ultimately decides. For fans of both programs, the only certainty is that the long build-up of anticipation finally comes to an end today.