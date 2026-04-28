Tyran Stokes Recruitment Delayed Longer as Report Proves to Be False
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Last week, a report surfaced from Field of 68 host Jeff Goodman that top-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes would be announcing his college decision by Monday. Kansas and Kentucky fans impatiently waited for that one notification from their phones all of yesterday, April 27, yet it never came.
Monday was the supposed date he was going to decide by, and now, it's potentially been pushed back to the beginning of May. Is there really a timeline for Stokes' decision, or is he just toying with both fanbases?
This latest development has created even more uncertainty around the Rainier Beach High School star's recruiting saga. Fans have been trying to follow every crumb to convince themselves he is committing to one school over the other, whether it be insider tips from analysts or his vague Instagram stories.
Stokes could truly be undecided between which blue blood school he is going to choose, or he may just be dragging out his recruitment as long as possible to keep everyone anxious. It has become quite evident that he doesn't mind being the center of attention.
There are obviously strong ties between Stokes and Kentucky, as he is an in-state native and is signed to an NIL deal with UK's apparel company, Nike. The Wildcats also reportedly offered Rainier Beach assistant coach and former NBA star Jamal Crawford a spot on their coaching staff as a desperation move to make a last push for Stokes.
But as of right now, there is no reason for us to believe that Bill Self has let Stokes slip away. Kansas is the only school that holds a crystal ball for him on 247 Sports, and many experts believe the Jayhawks remain the strong favorite to land his services.
The reality is that one of the top college basketball insiders in the sport has been proven wrong on multiple occasions despite hearing otherwise from his sources. If that tells us anything, it is that nobody truly has a clue when or where Stokes is going to commit.
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A lifelong Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh recently graduated from The College of New Jersey, majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,500 published articles on KU athletics across Kansas on SI and FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Indiana on SI, Notre Dame on SI, and Pro Football Network. Josh looks to provide a fan's perspective in his writing for the school he has loved since he was a kid. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow Josh_Schulman04