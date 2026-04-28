Tyran Stokes Recruitment Delayed Longer as Report Proves to Be False

Last week, a report surfaced from Field of 68 host Jeff Goodman that top-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes would be announcing his college decision by Monday. Kansas and Kentucky fans impatiently waited for that one notification from their phones all of yesterday, April 27, yet it never came.



Monday was the supposed date he was going to decide by, and now, it's potentially been pushed back to the beginning of May. Is there really a timeline for Stokes' decision, or is he just toying with both fanbases?

I was told by one source close to the situation that Tyran Stokes, the No. 1 player in the country, could announce his decision on Monday.



I’ll believe it when I see it.



Stokes choosing between Kansas and Kentucky. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 25, 2026

This latest development has created even more uncertainty around the Rainier Beach High School star's recruiting saga. Fans have been trying to follow every crumb to convince themselves he is committing to one school over the other, whether it be insider tips from analysts or his vague Instagram stories.



Stokes could truly be undecided between which blue blood school he is going to choose, or he may just be dragging out his recruitment as long as possible to keep everyone anxious. It has become quite evident that he doesn't mind being the center of attention.

There are obviously strong ties between Stokes and Kentucky, as he is an in-state native and is signed to an NIL deal with UK's apparel company, Nike. The Wildcats also reportedly offered Rainier Beach assistant coach and former NBA star Jamal Crawford a spot on their coaching staff as a desperation move to make a last push for Stokes.

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on after the game against the Iowa State Cyclones during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

But as of right now, there is no reason for us to believe that Bill Self has let Stokes slip away. Kansas is the only school that holds a crystal ball for him on 247 Sports, and many experts believe the Jayhawks remain the strong favorite to land his services.



The reality is that one of the top college basketball insiders in the sport has been proven wrong on multiple occasions despite hearing otherwise from his sources. If that tells us anything, it is that nobody truly has a clue when or where Stokes is going to commit.