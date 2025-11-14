Top Prospect Tyran Stokes Transfers to New High School: What It Means for the Jayhawks
Although the high school basketball season is soon to be underway, arguably the top story is where the No. 1-ranked recruit Tyran Stokes will play for his final year of high school hoops.
That's not changing anything for Kansas - it's still among the top schools on his list, so what does this all mean for the Jayhawks?
On Nov. 5, Stokes withdrew from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, CA. It seemed bizarre at first, as Notre Dame’s home opener is in just a few days. However, it was shortly announced after Stoke’s departure that the top-rated recruit was facing disciplinary action, hence his leaving.
Stokes had to act quickly, and many thought that he would find himself at a big-name prep school, but it was announced this evening that he will be taking talents to Rainier Beach High School in Rainier, WA.
For as big of a prospect as Stokes is, this is an impressive grab for a public school. Stokes carries a big name, and it would have been no surprise if he landed at a school like Prolific Prep or Montverde Academy.
Stokes, who seems to be dealing with distractions off the court, will still finish out a ridiculous high school career. As he wrapped up his grassroots tenure with Oakland Soldiers, he showed pure domination, averaging 25.3 points, 12 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game. Stokes alone instantly makes Rainier Beach a force to be reckoned with.
However, the talent does not stop there, and Kansas fans specifically should stay in touch with this team. Stokes now finds himself teaming up with JJ Crawford, a freshman guard who has been offered by Kansas and the son of NBA veteran Jamal Crawford.
JJ Crawford is a top talent, racking up nine offers before reaching high school, and he shows no sign of slowing down. Standing at 6-8 the lengthy guard can get to his spots all over the court, and can also find the open man.
Crawford and Stokes can make a dangerous 1-2 punch and easily can make some noise this season.
Although an interesting landing spot for the 5-star recruit, the question of where he will land is over. With all the controversy and quiet recruitment Stokes has created, he is a next-level talent who'll make someone's recruiting class.
And Kansas is right there in the mix. All this does is settle things down for now. The Jayhawks have to show him that Lawrence needs to be his next home.