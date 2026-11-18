Kansas is hours away from tipping off the opening round of the Players Era 8 Tournament. The Jayhawks will square off against UNLV in the first of three matchups Bill Self's squad will play over the next couple of days.

The talent gap is quite significant, with KU entering the contest as a 17.5-point favorite and boasting a huge advantage in the KenPom rankings (Kansas No. 4, UNLV No. 93). However, the Jayhawks face an unusual challenge they wouldn't have to with any other school participating in the tournament.

Since the game is being played at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, the hometown Rebels are essentially playing in their backyard. Their home venue, Thomas & Mack Center, is only a 15-minute drive from the ULTRA Arena where the Las Vegas Aces of the WNBA host their home games.



Freshman guard Taylen Kinney spoke about this during a press conference earlier this week, referring to it as a home game for the Rebels even though it's technically on a neutral site. Between the travel demands KU had to face and the proximity to UNLV's campus, it's something that could play a bigger role than most people realize.

The biggest threat on UNLV's roster is Sebastian Mack, who previously competed at UCLA and most recently Missouri. His explosive scoring ability (21.0 PPG) and high-volume shooting could get the crowd fired up early on.

Jan 31, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers guard Sebastian Mack (12) warms up against the Mississippi State Bulldogs prior to the game at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be easy for Self and his coaching staff to overlook their first-round opponent given who else remains in the field, but the Jayhawks cannot afford to do that. The Rebels are 3-0 to open the campaign and are looking to make a statement in their hometown.



UNLV may not have the same level of support it once enjoyed in the program's heyday, but we're not here to disparage the Rebel faithful. The UNLV fans who do show up to the game will surely be vocal and could give the Jayhawks some headaches if the score takes an unexpected turn.

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