WATCH: Kansas Basketball's Top 5 Plays From the First Half Against OSU
No. 23 Kansas Basketball came out hot against Oklahoma State on Saturday, looking like the Jayhawks that we are used to seeing. In its first home game since Feb. 11, Kansas had Allen Fieldhouse rocking, leading the Cowboys 52-23 at halftime.
Here are the Top 5 plays from the Jayhawks' explosive first half.
5. Rock Chalk Ball Movement
4. Diggy Transition Three
3. Big Man, Big Slam: Hunter Dickinson Goes Coast-to-Coast
2. 3-for-3 for #8 in White
1. KJ Adams Rocks the Rim
David Coit had the hot hand for Kansas Basketball in the first half against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Coit came of the bench and shot an impressive 3-for-3 from beyond the arch.
KJ Adams also had an exciting first half with all six of his points coming from massive dunks.
Hunter Dickinson continued to do his thing shooting 6-for-7 from the field and finishing the first half with 14 points and eight rebounds.
Dajuan Harris Jr. was a defensive star for the Jayhawks finishing the first half with nine points and six steals. Kansas had 16 points off turnovers in the first half and Harris Jr. was a key factor.
Zeke Mayo continued to be a strong shooter for the Jayhawks finishing the first half with nine points shooting 3-for-8 from three.
As Kansas looks to keep its foot on the pedal in the second half, look for Bill Self to use plenty of ball movement and defensive pressure to create more opportunities for these Jayhawks.