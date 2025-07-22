KANSAS

Watch: Unreal Ending Propels JHX Hoops to TBT Victory

JHX Hoops knocked off Purple Reign on Monday night in the second round of The Basketball Tournament after an insane Elam Ending finish.

Joshua Schulman

Feb 2, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (24) reacts after a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Lagerald Vick (24) reacts after a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas Jayhawks alumni team playing in the 2025 The Basketball Tournament (TBT) advanced to the Round of 16 in unforgettable fashion.

JHX Hoops took down Kansas State’s Purple Reign 59-57 on Monday night inside Municipal Auditorium in one of the most improbable finishes in recent TBT memory.

Purple Reign led 57-53 and needed just one more point to reach the Elam Ending target score of 58. Former K-State guard Shaun Williams had a fastbreak opportunity to seal the game, yet somehow came up empty on this wide-open layup:

JHX Hoops capitalized, drilling back-to-back free throws to cut the deficit to 57-55 and later tying the score after a stop on defense.

A foul on the very next possession looked like it would end JHX Hoops TBT run, as Williams headed to the line again with a chance to redeem himself.

However, he missed both tries at the charity stripe, keeping the game alive and giving JHX Hoops yet another lifeline.

Purple Reign inbounded since JHX was unable to grab the rebound, but LaGerald Vick jumped the passing lane and took it coast to coast for the game-winner:

It was a wild ending, fitting for what was a sloppy and physical game that featured 50 total fouls.

Vick’s layup sent the KU portion of the crowd into a frenzy and secured one of the most chaotic walk-off wins in TBT history.

The victory sends JHX Hoops to the Round of 16, where they will take on No. 1 seed Team Heartfire on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and the game will stream live on TBT’s official YouTube channel.

