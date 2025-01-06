KANSAS

What Bill Self Said About Flory Bidunga's Monster UCF Performance

The Jayhawks' freshman had a standout performance on Sunday, and his head coach was thoroughly impressed.

Mathey Gibson

Dec 8, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Flory Bidunga’s performance in the Kansas Jayhawks' win 99-48 over UCF turned heads, particularly from head coach Bill Self who couldn't hide his admiration for the freshman forward’s impact on the game.

“Yeah, he blocks the shot and outruns him to the ball and then crosses him up and punches it. Yeah, that was impressive,” Self said. “It’s so impressive.”

Bidunga finished the night with 12 points, five rebounds, and six blocks—one of the most complete performances from a Kansas player this season. His defensive presence altered shots and helped stifle the Knights' offense, while his offensive contributions gave the Jayhawks the momentum they needed to pull away.

Self also reflected on how the team as a whole improved, especially in comparison to their performance earlier in the week against West Virginia.

“We were so much better. But we can say, ‘Well, we’ve changed a lot since Tuesday.’ We haven’t changed anything—our mindset is better and our attitudes and our aggressiveness,” Self explained.

The head coach continued to stress the importance of maintaining this level of intensity.

"Hopefully we can somehow bottle this, because this is the way that we should look," Self said. "We’re not always going to play well, but that’s the way we should look from an intensity standpoint every night.”

Bidunga’s energy and performance were a clear example of the type of intensity Self hopes to see from his team consistently.

As Kansas looks to continue building momentum throughout the season, it’s clear that performances like Bidunga’s could be a big factor in their success.

Mathey Gibson
