What Happened the Last Time Darryn Peterson and Mikel Brown Jr. Faced Off?
The No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks and No. 11 Louisville Cardinals are just days away from tipping off a scrimmage at the KFC Yum! Center to unofficially begin the 2025–26 college basketball season.
Both teams are ranked within the AP Top 25 and should gain invaluable experience from playing a talented yet unfamiliar opponent before the real action begins.
Each squad has aspirations of competing at the top of its respective conference and making a deep run in March Madness, but the biggest thing to watch entering this matchup will be the 1-on-1 duel between 5-star freshman phenoms Darryn Peterson and Mikel Brown Jr.
Peterson was KU's prized possession in the 2025 recruiting class, while Brown was Louisville's. Now, they will square off on the college stage.
Both players will be looking to impress after fellow freshmen AJ Dybantsa and Cameron Boozer set the tone by exploding for 30+ points in their own preseason scrimmages.
This isn't going to be the first meeting between Peterson and Brown, either. During their senior seasons in high school, Peterson and his Prolific Prep squad faced Brown's DME Academy, and Peterson got the last laugh.
He finished with 39 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in an 89–81 win. Brown held his own, dropping 29 points and eight assists. Their contrasting play styles were on full display then, and they will be again on Friday.
Brown is more of a traditional point guard who thrives in pick-and-roll situations and makes his teammates better with his facilitating and quickness.
But Peterson is as polished as they come, and many scouts have called him the best guard prospect of the 2020s decade. He is an elite 3-point shooter, draws fouls with ease around the rim, and uses his 6-foot-5 frame and 6-foot-10.5 wingspan to finish through contact and guard multiple positions.
When they last met, defensive possessions between them were rare, meaning that will likely be the case once again. Louisville is expected to put its top defender on Peterson, and KU should do the same for Brown — but that doesn't mean they won't go toe-to-toe a few times.
All eyes will be on this showdown between the two potential NBA Draft lottery picks. If either of these teams plans on making a deep NCAA Tournament run, Peterson and Brown will need to be every bit as good as advertised, and we'll find out if they are on Friday.