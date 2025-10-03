What Kansas Basketball's 2026 Recruiting Class Looks Like With Trent Perry
The Kansas basketball program went without a commitment in its 2026 recruiting class for several months as other schools around the country began to reel in pledges.
But it turned out to be worth the wait after all, as Bill Self and the Jayhawks landed two massive additions in the past few days. On Sunday, 5-star point guard Taylen Kinney committed to the Jayhawks, with 4-star wing Trent Perry following suit days later.
KU now holds the No. 10-ranked class in the country, and that number could keep rising with several other recruiting targets announcing in the coming weeks. Regardless, this is what KU's 2026 class looks like right now.
Kansas 2026 Basketball Recruiting Class
Taylen Kinney: No. 13 Player in the Country
Kinney is the No. 1-ranked point guard in his class and a potential superstar stemming from the Rod Wave Elite team in the OTE league.
At 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Kinney is an all-around star who excels with the ball in his hands. He creates opportunities for his teammates and can score efficiently at all three levels, making him the ideal lead guard to succeed Darryn Peterson in Lawrence.
He is one of Coach Self's best recruiting snags during his tenure as head coach and will bring an array of skills to KU.
Like Peterson, there is a strong chance Kinney will end up as a one-and-done, but that lone season could prove to be one of the best a backcourt player has had in recent school history.
Trent Perry: No. 120 Player in the Country
Perry is a Texas native who plays at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, giving him local ties to the program. He began to surface as a target this summer and impressed the coaching staff with his tremendous defensive instincts and gritty style of play.
While his numbers don't pop on the box score and his jump shot is still a work in progress, Perry's 7-foot-1 wingspan and high motor make him an ideal bench player at KU if he can tap into his full potential.
There is no ceiling for what Self and his assistants can do with Perry, and his physical tools are very encouraging despite his current limitations.
What's Next for Kansas?
Kansas secured a pair of commitments in less than a week, but it might not be long before more recruits begin to roll into the 2026 class.
The Jayhawks have yet to add a big man to the freshman class, and that could soon change with 4-star center Davion Adkins announcing his college decision on Sunday. Fresh off a visit to Lawrence, he could be the third player in the 2026 class to commit to Kansas.
Other big men on the radar include Ethan Taylor, who competes at Link Academy with Perry. Finally, Tajh Ariza and Tyran Stokes are still awaiting their college decisions, though it is unclear when either of the 5-star forwards will announce.