Davion Adkins Decision: Will He Succeed Taylen Kinney as Next Kansas Commit?
Kansas basketball secured its first 2026 commit with the addition of Taylen Kinney on Sunday.
The 5-star phenom and top-rated point guard in his class is one of Bill Self's biggest gets on the recruiting trail during his time as KU head coach.
However, another highly touted player will be announcing his college decision this Sunday. It seems very possible that the Jayhawks could snag a pair of commitments within a seven-day period if Texas-based center Davion Adkins pledges to KU on Saturday, Oct. 4.
Adkins is a consensus 4-star prospect who is rated the No. 34 player in the 2026 class, according to 247 Sports. He is a 6-foot-9, 205-pound big man with a diverse skill set.
He plays for Prolific Prep — the same prep program incoming freshman Darryn Peterson competed with last season — and ranks as the No.7 player in the state of Florida, though he is originally from Dallas.
Adkins has been connected to KU for quite some time, receiving an offer from the coaching staff in January 2025.
He recently trekked to campus for an official visit on the weekend of Sept. 26, along with big man Ethan Taylor and 5-star forward Tajh Ariza. Although he has also visited his other finalists (Houston on Sept. 13 and Rutgers on Sept. 18), Kansas securing the final trip is a strong sign for Self and Co.
On3 recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw provided a scouting report on Adkins during his time at the NBPA Top 100 Camp in July.
"There might not have been a bigger presence at the front of the rim than Davion Adkins," Shaw wrote. "The 6-foot-8 post player is a supreme rim protector, not only showing quick explosive burst, but also excellent timing."
"Offensively, Adkins plays out of the dunker spot. He is a high-flyer, and while needing others to set up his opportunities, he takes a consolidated approach to creating his advantages. He will need to expand his shooting touch, become a threat from outside of five feet offensively, but the presence he brings on defense erases a lot of mistakes."
It also doesn't seem like a coincidence that Kinney told On3's Joe Tipton that he knew of another player who would be committing to the program shortly. While it may have been an unintentional spoiler, it is one Jayhawk fans will gladly accept.
Adkins is a terrific big man, and if he commits to Kansas basketball, he could form a formidable frontcourt alongside foundational pieces like Paul Mbiya and Bryson Tiller.