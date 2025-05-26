What Kansas Basketball’s Depth Chart Looks Like Right Now
The expectations for the Kansas Jayhawks may not be as high as they were the past two years. But as KU fans have learned, preseason projections do not mean anything.
Bill Self has constructed a balanced roster behind defensive-oriented guards and a primary offensive weapon.
With last week's move of adding Oak Park standout Corbin Allen to the roster, Kansas has filled 11 out of 14 possible scholarships for next year.
What does Kansas basketball’s depth chart look like right now?
Guards
- Darryn Peterson
- Jayden Dawson
- Melvin Council Jr.
- Elmarko Jackson
- Jamari McDowell
- Noah Shelby
Headlined by top-ranked recruit Peterson, KU will encounter some tough decisions with minute allocation in the backcourt.
Like last season, it will be challenging to distribute playing time around, but Peterson, Council, Dawson, and Jackson should lead the way.
One of Dawson and Council should be inserted into the starting five as the two guard, while the other could take on the role of sixth man off the bench. The two bring different strengths to the table since Dawson is known for his effective 3-point shot and Council brings incredible defensive tenacity.
Shelby and McDowell won't be significant factors barring injuries, but Jackson is a potential bounce-back candidate coming off a torn patellar tendon.
Ultimately, the guard who starts alongside Peterson will be determined by who compliments his game best and stands out in preseason workouts.
Wings
- Tre White
- Samis Calderon
- Corbin Allen
White is a versatile hybrid forward who can score in the paint and contribute with solid rebounding.
As it stands, White would start at the four, but the Jayhawks are still searching for a true power forward.
Meanwhile, freshman wings Calderon and Allen might have trouble adjusting to the college game, but it would not be surprising to see them play often early in the season.
Centers
- Flory Bidunga
- Bryson Tiller
Bidunga is the only true big man on the roster, something the coaching staff must rectify before the offseason closes.
Redshirt freshman Bryson Tiller underwent ankle surgery during the season and remains an unknown heading into the campaign.
The Jayhawks were linked to potential backups like Patrick Suemnick, who visited campus for an official visit earlier this month.
Considering Bidunga will inevitably find himself in foul trouble at times and needs a more experienced backup, this position is a priority for the Jayhawks.