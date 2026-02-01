Darryn Peterson Cements No. 1 NBA Draft Spot After Outdueling AJ Dybantsa

Heading into Saturday's tilt between Kansas and BYU, there were questions surrounding who would go first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft. It only took Darryn Peterson one half of basketball to answer that question.



While he missed almost the entire second half due to lingering cramping issues, Peterson flashed his ceiling with a masterful showing in the first 20 minutes. He scored 18 points on 6-for-7 shooting (3-for-4 on threes) in the first half, including throwing down one of the best poster dunks a Jayhawk has had since Wayne Selden Jr. in the Big 12 Tournament 10 years ago.

On the other end, BYU star freshman AJ Dybantsa did not impress nearly as much. It took him 13 minutes to score his first point, and although he bounced back with a strong second half to finish with 17 points and one rebound, he was still thoroughly outplayed by his longtime rival.



For scouts who believed it was still a conversation going into the night, it no longer is. Peterson is now widely viewed as the consensus No. 1 overall pick this June.

Jan 31, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

What stands out most about Peterson is his uncanny scoring ability. There are very few players in recent memory who can put the ball in the hoop as easily as he makes it look. His silky-smooth shooting stroke is among the best the college game has seen this decade, and he does not need much space to knock down jumpers in a defender's face.



He has the intangibles of an NBA veteran, yet he just turned 19 years old last month. It is no surprise that he was receiving Division I offers as early as middle school.

When comparing Peterson and Dybantsa, several things stand out. For one, Dybantsa is not nearly as natural a scorer as Peterson, especially when defended by players who can match his size.



Secondly, Peterson is an underrated defensive playmaker. He recorded three steals in the first half alone and can use his crafty hands to strip ball handlers and jump passing lanes for fast-break opportunities.

In the past, there have been questions about Dybantsa's defensive effort and overall engagement on offense. While he remains an excellent player in his own right, the eye test simply does not match the scoring prowess Peterson displays when he is on the floor.



At 6-foot-5, Peterson possesses the ideal mix of size, athleticism, and skill to thrive as a combo guard. Many scouts compare his game to a younger Kobe Bryant, and after Saturday night, it is easy to understand why.

