What We Know About Flory Bidunga’s Injury After Kansas vs. UNCW
The Kansas Jayhawks claimed an 84-66 victory over UNC Wilmington on Tuesday, but the spotlight shifted to an injury suffered by freshman standout Flory Bidunga.
Midway through the first half, Bidunga appeared to tweak his ankle and was seen hobbling to the bench before heading to the locker room.
He later returned to the bench but did not play in the second half.
His absence raises concerns for the Jayhawks, who rely on his energy and presence in the paint.
If Bidunga’s injury sidelines him for any length of time, Kansas will face a challenge in maintaining its depth, especially during a critical stretch of the season.
Head coach Bill Self has yet to provide an update on the severity of the injury. Bidunga, a five-star recruit and key contributor off the bench, has been a vital piece in Kansas’ early success.
Losing him for an extended period would be a blow to their aspirations for a Big 12 title and deep NCAA Tournament run.
Stay tuned for updates as the situation unfolds.