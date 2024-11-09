Lawrence native Zeke Mayo leads Kansas over North Carolina
In No. 1 Kansas’ first big matchup of the season, the top-ranked Jayhawks welcomed No. 9 North Carolina to Allen Fieldhouse.
After blowing a 20-point lead, Kansas fell behind by four late in the second-half but rallied to come away with a thrilling 92-89 victory, behind the efforts of none other than hometown hero Zeke Mayo.
In just his second game suiting up for the Jayhawks, Mayo was matched up against fellow blue-blood North Carolina and was more than ready for the big moment.
Despite coming off the bench, Mayo played 29 minutes and wasted none of them.
Whatever Kansas needed, he provided.
Twice, it was a beautiful post-entry feed to big man Hunter Dickinson when he had a seal.
Then, it was knocking down three triples - each when Kansas needed a score.
Or it was getting his defender on his hip and putting up a floater right outside of the lane.
Time and time again, Mayo made the right decision.
Facilitating and scoring, Mayo put together a masterful performance, ultimately finishing with a game-high 21 points, while leading Kansas with four assists and tacking on five rebounds.
A senior, Mayo spent his first three collegiate years at South Dakota State and is coming off a tremendous junior season in which he averaged 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists en route to Summit League Player of the Year honors.
To come home and put on the Kansas Jayhawk jersey is nothing short of a dream come true for Mayo. In the postgame press conference after the UNC win, he told the media:
“It’s a blessing to be out here and play with these guys and wear this across my chest.”
Through two games it’s certainly looking like a blessing not just for Mayo, but for everyone in Lawrence. With a few more performances like this, Mayo may find himself sliding into his hometown squad’s starting lineup.