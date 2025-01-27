Where ESPN BPI Ranks Kansas Basketball After Brutal Loss to Houston
The Kansas Jayhawks are no strangers to adversity, and their double-overtime loss to Houston on Saturday provided another reminder of the challenges that come with competing at the highest level of college basketball in the Big 12.
Despite the defeat, Kansas remains firmly entrenched among the nation's elite in ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI), a ranking system that evaluates team strength and predicts future performance using a mix of offensive and defensive metrics.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of Kansas’ current standing.
Kansas Jayhawks ESPN BPI Snapshot
- Overall Record: 14-5
- BPI Rank: 7
- Offensive BPI Rating: 8.4
- Defensive BPI Rating: 10.6
- Projected Final Record: 22.4-8.6
- Conference Projected Record: 13.4-6.6
- Chance to Win Conference: 10.8%
- Remaining Strength of Schedule (SOS) Rank: 46th
What’s Next for Kansas?
Kansas will aim to regroup and take advantage of their home-court edge when they face UCF on Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse.
Following a crushing loss to Houston, the Jayhawks are eager to regain their momentum. In their previous meeting with UCF, Kansas dominated with a commanding 51-point victory, and they’ll look to replicate that performance to build confidence and get back on track.
This matchup offers an ideal opportunity for the Jayhawks to make a statement and refocus.