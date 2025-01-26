KANSAS

WATCH: Kansas Basketball’s Flory Bidunga Stuns Houston With Highlight Dunks

Bidunga has rapidly established himself as one of the most dominant forces in the Big 12.

Mathey Gibson

Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks with forward Flory Bidunga (40) during a time out against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self talks with forward Flory Bidunga (40) during a time out against the Houston Cougars during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball freshman Flory Bidunga picked the perfect time to show off his freakish athleticism, electrifying Allen Fieldhouse with a pair of jaw-dropping dunks during a pivotal stretch against No. 7 Houston.

With 9:32 left in the second half and the game locked at 48, Dajuan Harris Jr. delivered a perfect lob to Bidunga on the right side of the hoop.

The freshman rose up effortlessly and threw it down with authority, giving Kansas a much-needed spark in a high-stakes matchup.

Before the crowd could catch its breath, Bidunga struck again.

Just 43 seconds later, Hunter Dickinson found him streaking to the rim with a pinpoint pass. Bidunga took flight, seemingly levitating above the rim before slamming it home to put Kansas up 52-49.

The back-to-back dunks sent the Fieldhouse into a frenzy and shifted momentum firmly in favor of the Jayhawks.

Bidunga has been a problem for Houston all night, putting up 12 points on an efficient 5-for-6 shooting so far.

His energy and ability to finish plays at the rim have been huge in what’s been a nail-biter of a game.

Against one of the best defenses in the country, Bidunga’s ability to step up and make big plays when it matters most has been a difference-maker.

If the Jayhawks can pull this one out, those dunks will be a highlight Kansas fans will remember for a long time.

