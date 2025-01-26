WATCH: Kansas Basketball’s Flory Bidunga Stuns Houston With Highlight Dunks
Kansas basketball freshman Flory Bidunga picked the perfect time to show off his freakish athleticism, electrifying Allen Fieldhouse with a pair of jaw-dropping dunks during a pivotal stretch against No. 7 Houston.
With 9:32 left in the second half and the game locked at 48, Dajuan Harris Jr. delivered a perfect lob to Bidunga on the right side of the hoop.
The freshman rose up effortlessly and threw it down with authority, giving Kansas a much-needed spark in a high-stakes matchup.
Before the crowd could catch its breath, Bidunga struck again.
Just 43 seconds later, Hunter Dickinson found him streaking to the rim with a pinpoint pass. Bidunga took flight, seemingly levitating above the rim before slamming it home to put Kansas up 52-49.
The back-to-back dunks sent the Fieldhouse into a frenzy and shifted momentum firmly in favor of the Jayhawks.
Bidunga has been a problem for Houston all night, putting up 12 points on an efficient 5-for-6 shooting so far.
His energy and ability to finish plays at the rim have been huge in what’s been a nail-biter of a game.
Against one of the best defenses in the country, Bidunga’s ability to step up and make big plays when it matters most has been a difference-maker.
If the Jayhawks can pull this one out, those dunks will be a highlight Kansas fans will remember for a long time.