Kansas Basketball: Bill Self Provides Injury Update on Forward Duo
As Kansas basketball gears up for a highly anticipated showdown against No. 7 Houston on Saturday, head coach Bill Self shared updates on the injury status of forwards KJ Adams and Zach Clemence.
Unfortunately for the Jayhawks, neither player will be available for the big game at Allen Fieldhouse.
Adams, who suffered a separated shoulder in the Jan. 15 matchup against Iowa State, is making progress in his recovery but remains sidelined. While there’s hope he’ll return in the near future, his exact timeline is uncertain.
"He's not going to play, obviously, tomorrow, and we'll reevaluate him after that," Self said during Friday’s media availability. "But I'm hopeful that within a week to two weeks, we can have him back out there. But I don't I don't know the exact date by any stretch."
Clemence, meanwhile, has been out since suffering a groin injury in practice before KU’s game against Brown in December. His recovery has been slow, and he’s still limited to non-contact work. That won't change anytime soon.
"I think he's making progress, but I don't think he's close to being able to play or practice yet," Self said. "When we're talking about practicing, we're talking about doing one-on-zero shooting. That's where we're at right now. There's been nothing competitive with him. And of course, right now with KJ being out, we'd probably use him now as much as we ever could, but he's not available to us."
Clemence has seen limited action this season, logging 42 minutes over eight games.
Kansas will rely on its remaining bigs to step up against the Cougars, who are known for their toughness on the boards and defensive intensity.
Without Adams and Clemence once again, the Jayhawks’ depth will be tested as they look to secure a marquee win in the Big 12 battle.