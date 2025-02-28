Where Kansas Basketball Ranks in NET Entering March
As the Kansas Jayhawks prepare for their upcoming showdown with Texas Tech, their positioning in the NCAA NET rankings remains unchanged.
Kansas holds firm at No. 19, maintaining their standing from the previous rankings.
The Jayhawks enter the contest with a 19-9 overall record, including a 4-7 mark on the road and a 2-0 record in neutral-site games.
Despite some recent challenges, Kansas remains well-positioned in the national landscape relatively speaking.
A deeper look into the NET breakdown shows that Kansas has fared well across the various quadrants.
Where Kansas Basketball Ranks: NET
- Quadrant 1: 4-7
- Quadrant 2: 5-2
- Quadrant 3: 7-0
- Quadrant 4: 3-0
Additionally, their Win Above Bubble (WAB) metric sits at 27, which shows the team’s overall performance relative to the NCAA Tournament field. While their Quadrant 1 record leaves room for improvement, strong showings in Quadrants 2, 3, and 4 bolster their postseason résumé.
Not all teams can say they're undefeated below Q2. That's a big boost for the Jayhawks as it stands.
With Texas Tech on the horizon, Kansas will look to secure a crucial win that could have some serious Big 12 implications.
The Jayhawks continue to battle in a highly competitive Big 12 conference, where every victory carries significant weight in shaping their postseason fate as we inch closer to March Madness.