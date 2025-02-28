KANSAS

Where Kansas Basketball Ranks in NET Entering March

The Jayhawks, despite some issues, are still in a good spot.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts during the first half against the Baylor Bears at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Kansas Jayhawks prepare for their upcoming showdown with Texas Tech, their positioning in the NCAA NET rankings remains unchanged.

Kansas holds firm at No. 19, maintaining their standing from the previous rankings.

The Jayhawks enter the contest with a 19-9 overall record, including a 4-7 mark on the road and a 2-0 record in neutral-site games.

Despite some recent challenges, Kansas remains well-positioned in the national landscape relatively speaking.

A deeper look into the NET breakdown shows that Kansas has fared well across the various quadrants.

Where Kansas Basketball Ranks: NET

KJ Adams Jr.
Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) defends on Colorado Buffaloes forward Sebastian Rancik (7) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
  • Quadrant 1: 4-7
  • Quadrant 2: 5-2
  • Quadrant 3: 7-0
  • Quadrant 4: 3-0

Additionally, their Win Above Bubble (WAB) metric sits at 27, which shows the team’s overall performance relative to the NCAA Tournament field. While their Quadrant 1 record leaves room for improvement, strong showings in Quadrants 2, 3, and 4 bolster their postseason résumé.

Not all teams can say they're undefeated below Q2. That's a big boost for the Jayhawks as it stands.

With Texas Tech on the horizon, Kansas will look to secure a crucial win that could have some serious Big 12 implications.

The Jayhawks continue to battle in a highly competitive Big 12 conference, where every victory carries significant weight in shaping their postseason fate as we inch closer to March Madness.

Kansas Jayhawks On SI

feed

Published
Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

Home/Basketball