Kansas Football OL Bryce Foster Lands on USA TODAY Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Kansas football center Bryce Foster has garnered yet another preseason honor, this time from USA TODAY.
A group of sports writers who cover the Big 12 for the USA TODAY Sports Network, named Foster as one of five offensive linemen to their Preseason All-Big 12 Team. He’s the lone Jayhawk to be named to the team.
This is one of several preseason honors for Foster who recently received all-conference recognition from Big 12 media members and Athlon Sports. As a team, the Jayhawks were picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 this year.
The redshirt junior from Katy, Texas, is now in his second year with the Jayhawks after transferring from Texas A&M last year. He started at center in all 12 games during KU’s 2024 season, helping the team rush for 211.4 yards per game and allowing just 10 sacks as a unit.
Foster was a big part of former running back Devin Neal’s success, who had a record-setting year for the Jayhawks a season ago. Foster also played a role in keeping quarterback Jalon Daniels healthy – something that has been an issue in the past and is something KU will need to avoid with Foster’s help in order for the team to reach their ceiling this year.
For his contributions, Foster was named Second Team All-Big 12 at the end of the 2024 season.
If he can live up to the preseason expectations for this year and build upon the success he had last season, he’ll be looking at more conference hardware when the 2025 season is over.