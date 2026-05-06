Why Abdi Bashir Jr. Is the Missing Piece to Kansas’ Roster

The Kansas basketball program has not made it out of the first weekend of March Madness since it won a national title in 2022. Many people speculated that the 2025-26 campaign would be Bill Self's final season at the helm, but he's running it back for at least one more year in Lawrence to prove that he is still one of the top coaches in the sport.



The first month or so of the Jayhawks' offseason has been eventful, with the coaching staff landing commitments from three transfers and No. 1 overall recruit Tyran Stokes. However, there are still some missing pieces to this roster that make it difficult to believe next season will be any different than the last three.

KU’s roster construction cannot stop with the current squad, as further upgrades are necessary. The next piece to the puzzle is former Kansas State sharpshooter Abdi Bashir Jr.

Is Abdi Bashir Jr. Kansas' Missing Piece?

Bashir brings one element to this KU team that it doesn't necessarily have: unlimited 3-point shooting. The former Monmouth star was one of the most prolific outside snipers in the country last season, attempting 8.4 treys per night at an excellent 44.4% clip.



Three-point volume was an issue for the Jayhawks this past season, as they ranked No. 12 in the conference in threes attempted and No. 8 in 3-point percentage. Projected starters Tyran Stokes, Taylen Kinney, and Keanu Dawes all do most of their scoring inside the arc, making Bashir a perfect sixth man candidate.

When Bashir has a hot hand, it doesn't matter where he's shooting from or who is guarding him. That kind of scoring is exactly what the Jayhawks could use from an otherwise thin bench unit.

Nov 17, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats guard Abdi Bashir Jr. (1) dribbles against Tulsa Golden Hurricane guard Tylen Riley (10) during the first half at Bramlage Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

The coaching staff completed a Zoom call with Bashir last week, and the Omaha native has already played collegiate basketball in the state of Kansas. Luring him away from the university's in-state rival in Manhattan certainly makes him even more intriguing.

The biggest concern about Bashir's game is whether his lackluster defense will hold up against top programs in the Big 12. But if there's one coach in the country who can bring out the best defensive instincts in a player, that would be Coach Self.



Bashir wouldn't be asked to play more than 20-25 minutes per game for the Jayhawks, but he'd be an excellent replacement for backcourt transfers Elmarko Jackson and Jamari McDowell. Landing a commitment from him would round out the bench unit and nearly cap off the program's offseason.