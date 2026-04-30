Kansas Basketball Targeting Kansas State Transfer Abdi Bashir Jr

The Kansas basketball roster for the 2026-27 season is beginning to come into place after the KU coaching staff landed their prized recruit Tyran Stokes earlier this week. He gives the Jayhawks a premier playmaker who turns Kansas into a serious contender next season.

But his addition is one of several still to go for head coach Bill Self as the roster still has five open spots remaining. One player who has emerged as a target for one of those remaining spots is Kansas State transfer Abdi Bashir Jr. – whom the KU coaching staff held a Zoom call with earlier this week.

The former Wildcat averaged 13.2 points per game on 42.1% shooting from the field. But his most impressive statistic is the 44.4% he shot from 3-point range.

Bashir made 67 of his 151 attempts from behind the arc this season. In his previous two seasons at Monmouth, he made 51 of 131 from deep as a freshman (38.9%) and 127 of 332 (38.3%) as a sophomore.

That outside shooting is something KU desperately needs for this upcoming season if they hope to achieve their postseason expectations. The Jayhawks finished No. 152 in the country in the 3-point percentage this past season, and it was a struggle for them (at times) to match the offensive firepower of opposing teams.

KU will have plenty of scorers this year, but they need more shooters – and Bashir fits that need perfectly. He, alongside Stokes, Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. and returning sophomore Kohl Rosario should solve a lot of the outside shooting woes that plagued KU last year and it will open up things in the paint for Stokes and others to make their moves.

Bashir has made an in-person visit to St. John’s and is also considering Ohio State, according to reports. He is expected to make a decision in the near future.