How Jacque Vaughn Could Elevate the Kansas Basketball Coaching Staff
Earlier this month, Bill Self reportedly met with former Kansas Jayhawks point guard and NBA head coach Jacque Vaughn about an opening on the coaching staff in Lawrence.
Speculation has slowed in recent weeks, but Self and Co. are still searching for a Norm Roberts replacement since the longtime assistant announced his retirement.
What exactly would the addition of Vaughn do for Kansas and its coaching staff?
Jacque Vaughn’s NBA experience could do wonders for Kansas
Vaughn was an assistant coach in the NBA from 2010-2022 and coached the Brooklyn Nets from 2022-2024.
Granted, it may take him time to get acclimated to the college game, but there aren’t many coaches of his caliber searching for assistant jobs in the NCAA.
Lauded as an analytics-based coach, Vaughn would certainly offer new perspectives and more youthful ideas to the coaching staff (Self is 62 and top assistant Kurtis Townsend is 67).
After all, KU could use a new offensive mind after consecutive seasons of finishing with an offensive rating outside the top 50 nationally.
A player who could benefit the most from Vaughn’s presence is incoming freshman Darryn Peterson, the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Given his experience coaching at the next level, the Jayhawk legend should be able to provide invaluable lessons to Peterson as he makes the transition to the league.
Not only would he help NBA hopefuls like Peterson or Flory Bidunga, but Vaughn is a potential asset on the recruiting trail since he can confidently tell prospects he knows how to get them to the pros.
Vaughn can easily land another assistant job in the NBA. He’d be joining KU for the love he holds for the program.
And maybe - just maybe - a promotion to head coach once Self calls it quits.