Why Darryn Peterson Is Peaking at the Right Time for Kansas Basketball

Darryn Peterson's freshman season at Kansas has not gone as expected. In fact, some would say it has been a letdown given his lack of availability from an inexplicable cramping issue.



The projected No. 1 or 2 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft has a long career ahead of him in the pros. But before he makes it to the league, he has a few more weeks of college ball remaining with the Jayhawks.

The 19-year-old phenom may not have had an ideal start to his tenure in Lawrence, but Peterson has an opportunity to establish himself as a legend at the university in the postseason. With the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments approaching, Peterson appears to be peaking at the right time.

Darryn Peterson’s Cramping Concerns Have Nearly Disappeared

When we say he is peaking, that is not related to his play on the court. Peterson had actually been mired in a bit of a shooting slump in recent weeks, shooting 35.9% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range in his previous six games before Saturday's win over K-State.



Despite his slight dip in efficiency, Peterson has made up for it with his minutes played. Cramping has not been an issue for him as of late, as he has logged 30+ minutes in four of his last five games and is averaging 31.2 minutes per night during that stretch.

Mar 3, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For a player who could barely eclipse the 20-minute mark at times while battling cramps that persisted the entire second half in some games, the situation was undoubtedly concerning for KU. Hopefully we're not jinxing it, but it seems to be slowly dissipating, and right now would be the perfect time for that to happen.



Peterson's stardom is undeniable when he is on the court. He is averaging 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game across 20 appearances. He has already made a name for himself as perhaps the most talented guard to ever put on a crimson and blue jersey, yet there is still some uncertainty regarding how he will be remembered as a Jayhawk.

Ultimately, legends are made in March at the collegiate level, something that Kansas basketball fans are well aware of. Peterson may not have had an ideal regular season, but he can completely change the narrative for himself and the entire team if he gets hot and strings together some dominant performances in March Madness.