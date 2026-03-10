Why Darryn Peterson Wasn’t a Snub From the All-Big 12 First Team

The All-Big 12 teams were released on Monday following the conclusion of the regular season. The Kansas basketball program had multiple players represented, including a Defensive Player of the Year award for Flory Bidunga.



Across the Big 12 first, second, third, and honorable mention teams, the Jayhawks had three players recognized. Bidunga was the team's only first-team selection, followed by freshman guard Darryn Peterson on the second team and Melvin Council Jr. as an honorable mention.

Seeing Peterson on the second team may have seemed odd at first glance to some fans, but in all honesty, it was the right choice. Peterson's lack of availability this season ruled out any chance of him warranting a first-team designation.

Darryn Peterson Was Not Worthy of a All-Big 12 First-Team Spot

There is no question that Peterson is one of the most talented guards in the country when he is on the court. He might be the best player in the entire conference when he is healthy and proved that fact on many occasions.



However, there is a consistent theme among players on the first team — they were available when their team needed them. Aside from Christian Anderson (30 games played) and JT Toppin, who tore his ACL 25 games into the season, the other selections to the first team played all 31 regular-season games this year. Peterson, meanwhile, appeared in 20 contests and was unavailable for many second halves as he battled a lingering cramping issue.

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) passes the ball against Kansas State Wildcats during the Sunflower Showdown game inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, March 7, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The standout guard is averaging 19.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across 28.0 minutes per game. These numbers might be the best in the conference aside from BYU phenom AJ Dybantsa, but they do not fully capture how much he impacted winning.

Throughout much of Big 12 action and most of nonconference play, Peterson was nowhere to be found when his team needed him late in games. This is no fault of his own, as his injury issues have been extremely unfortunate, but they do not change the reality of the situation.



If the All-Big 12 teams were selected strictly on talent alone, Peterson would have been the Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team selection. But ultimately, he did not do enough in the regular season to deserve a spot over any of the 10 players ahead of him who were available for their respective teams and contributed to their success.