Kansas Transfer Melvin Council Jr. Challenges 5-Star Freshman to Prove Himself
All eyes will be on Darryn Peterson, the top-ranked freshman and projected No. 1 NBA Draft pick, when the Kansas Jayhawks take the court next season.
But despite the preseason hype around Peterson, one of his KU teammates is approaching him with a tough-love mentality.
St. Bonaventure transfer guard Melvin Council Jr. talked about having Peterson as a teammate, and he gave reporters his candid thoughts about the former 5-star recruit.
"I'm going to let you have it," Council said about Peterson. "That 5-star stuff, that goes out the window when you come. He's very talented, but he knows that we are going to come for him. I'm definitely going to come for him, and I'm going to make sure I get the best out of him every day."
The backcourt duo has vastly different paths, with Council being a well-traveled, four-year college veteran while Peterson is expected to be a one-and-done in the NCAA.
In 2024-25, Council averaged 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and an astounding 2.1 steals for the Bonnies. He previously spent time at Wagner and Monroe College.
From once playing at a JUCO to joining a blue blood college basketball program, Council holds a different perspective from most.
Known for his gritty, defensive-oriented play, Council will undoubtedly do everything in his power to slow down Peterson in practices.
Jayden Dawson and Elmarko Jackson will compete for minutes alongside Peterson, but this particular duo could be especially effective given Council's ability to take defensive pressure off other guards.
Even though Council won't be the team's leading scorer, his toughness and experience will help the Jayhawks form an identity on the court.